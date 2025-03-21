Shakira is Speechless Over Barranquilla Mayor's Decision

The city of Barranquilla has paid a new tribute to its most international artist, Shakira, by naming one of its main avenues after her. The Colombian singer was left speechless by the news, expressing her gratitude through her social media. With this recognition, her legacy becomes even more rooted in her hometown, solidifying her figure as an emblem of the city.

The mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Char, was responsible for announcing this decision through his social media. "Calle 72 is being renewed and will be reborn as Avenida Shakira," he stated in his announcement. According to the mayor, this initiative seeks to honor the artist's career and highlight her impact on the culture and international recognition of Barranquilla.

The renovation project of the now-called Avenida Shakira includes improvements in mobility, accessibility, and infrastructure. The initiative includes the reconstruction of 1.24 miles (2 kilometers) of damaged pavement, covering the stretch between Carrera 38 and Carrera 60. Additionally, the central boulevard will be removed to be replaced by high-quality pavement, designed to withstand vehicular traffic and ensure greater durability.

In a second phase, the works will extend from Carrera 60 to Vía 40, covering an additional 2.17 miles (3.5 kilometers). These improvements include the construction of wide and accessible sidewalks, aligned with safe mobility regulations for pedestrians. Furthermore, ramps, tiles with tactile guides, and other accessibility tools for people with disabilities will be installed.

Shakira's Reaction

Shakira, moved by this recognition, has shared her gratitude with her followers. "Barranquilla, thank you for giving me so much. For believing in me, for supporting me, for being my refuge, for inspiring me, for always being my home. I am forever indebted to my land and my people," she wrote on her Instagram account. Her words reflect the deep bond she maintains with her hometown, despite her international success.

This tribute is not the first that Barranquilla has dedicated to the singer. A few weeks ago, during the celebration of the Barranquilla Carnival, a commemorative plaque was installed on the curb where Shakira sat to enjoy the festivities. The inscription highlights her importance as a Colombian icon and her love for the culture of her hometown.

The news of the naming of Avenida Shakira has had a significant impact on the Barranquilla community. For many residents, this is a well-deserved recognition for an artist who has taken the name of Barranquilla to the most important stages in the world. The mayor's decision not only highlights her musical success but also her philanthropic work and her constant support for initiatives benefiting education and the well-being of children in Colombia.

Meanwhile, Shakira continues to achieve success with her international tour "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," which has reaffirmed her status as one of the most influential Latin artists in history. Despite her numerous commitments, her love for Barranquilla remains intact and is reflected in every show of affection she receives from her people. This tribute is just another demonstration of the deep bond that connects her with her city and her people.