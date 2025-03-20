Sergio Ramos's Words About Pilar Rubio Give a U-turn to the Story

Sergio Ramos has broken his silence to talk about Pilar Rubio and the current situation their marriage is going through. After his signing with Monterrey and his move to Mexico, the couple lives apart due to work reasons. A new situation they have had to adapt to, which quickly sparked divorce rumors.

Now, Ramos, on the occasion of the presenter's 47th birthday, has revealed what he truly thinks of Pilar. "I love you madly and I can only thank you for being the best partner, mom, and companion in adventures and confidences," he posted. These words give a twist to the story and confirm how united the marriage is.

| Europa Press

Sergio Ramos Reveals What He Thinks of Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio are going through a moment of distance due to the footballer's move to Monterrey, Mexico. For work reasons, the presenter has decided not to join him on this adventure, and they are both learning to live apart. This situation caused rumors of a crisis in the marriage and even pointed to the end of the relationship.

However, Ramos has given a twist to the story by talking about Pilar and confessing what he feels for her: he is very much in love. "I love you madly and I can only thank you for being the best partner, mom, and companion in adventures and confidences," he posted. This message was shared by the Sevillian on the occasion of the presenter's 47th birthday.

In addition to declaring his love, Ramos states that "we can't always be together, but every day we choose to be close." This points to how the couple fights to maintain contact despite being thousands of miles (kilometers) apart from each other. With this message, the man from Camas puts an end to the theories pointing to a crisis in the couple and completely changes the story.

A few days ago, it was Pilar who also spoke out about the rumors circulating about their relationship. Rubio has always tried to be discreet and completely dismisses confirming or denying the theories. Nevertheless, she did clarify that, although she is officially based in Madrid, she travels to Mexico whenever she can to reunite with her husband.

Sergio Ramos Denies Everything About His Marriage to Pilar Rubio

The rumors of separation have been a constant in the marriage between Pilar and Sergio. However, this time some pointed out that Ramos's move to Mexico was the straw that broke the camel's back.

"Pilar Rubio is tired of having to travel and move constantly," pointed out Javier de Hoyos in Ni que fuéramos. According to the journalist, the presenter's patience reached its limit, and she chose to leave Ramos alone in his Mexican adventure.

| Europa Press

The protagonists have denied it, and the Sevillian has completely settled the hypotheses with his words about Pilar. While he does acknowledge being apart, this situation is more physical than emotional. They always try to find a way not to lose that connection and keep the relationship strong.

Pilar, meanwhile, has shown her support for Ramos's career in Mexico. She understands that this is an important step in his professional trajectory and encourages him to keep going. "Experiences are a wealth you carry with you forever, and I think it's nice to have that opportunity to travel," she commented a few days ago.

As things stand, the distance doesn't seem to be an obstacle to their love, and their relationship remains just as strong. Sergio's words show and confirm it, as does the presenter's reaction to her husband's message. "Always together, I love you," Pilar replied.