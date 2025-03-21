The Reason Why Beatriz Rico Left Spain After Failing in 'Survivors'

Beatriz Rico surprised many when she decided, just a few days after arriving in Honduras, to end her participation in Supervivientes. The actress justified her departure due to severe insomnia that led to a health crisis preventing her from continuing. Now, a few days after returning to Spain, Beatriz Rico has traveled to Utrecht, Netherlands, to help her son Marco with a move.

Through her Instagram account, her followers have discovered the first trip the Asturian has made after leaving the reality show. The truth is that Beatriz has traded the high temperatures and paradisiacal beaches for a very different setting.

This country is very special for both of them. As Rico revealed in another post, when Marco was little, they traveled together to Amsterdam at Christmas to ice skate and soak up the Christmas atmosphere of its streets.

Beatriz Rico Tells Her Followers Why She Has Traveled Far from Spain

"From tropical heat to almost polar cold. All to see my 'currusco,' who is moving and needed help; 4 hands are better than 2, and 6 better than 4, and we almost fell short," Beatriz wrote.

With these words, Rico also confirmed that with her her husband, Rubén Ramírez, has traveled.

Then the former hostess of The Price Is Right vented on her wall. "I'm at that moment where there's neither sadness nor euphoria," she continued writing.

The actress reflected on what motherhood means to her: "Suddenly, they stop being little and put their arm around your shoulders as you walk. And the little one, now, is you. Life, you know," Beatriz Rico added.

A statement that makes it clear she is at peace after leaving her adventure in Supervivientes.

Marco, Beatriz's son, is the result of her relationship with Nacho Ramírez. Until now, the actress has never shared photos of him on social media, preserving the young man's anonymity.

The Actress Has Reunited with Her Son After Returning from Supervivientes

After returning from Honduras, Beatriz Rico went to ¡De Viernes!, where she opened up about her time on the survival show. The writer also acknowledged feeling better but did not hide her disappointment about what had happened.

The Aviles native admitted that the sleeping problems were taking a toll on her. "It's not the same to have insomnia at home as being there. The heat combines with not sleeping, I had a lot of dizziness, and I had a very strong tachycardia," she explained.

Then, the guest on the aforementioned Telecinco show explained that, after visiting the cardiologist, she was diagnosed with an arrhythmia. The presenter, who was afraid for her health, joked afterward by revealing the real reason why she left the show. "My mother has been praying all day for me to come back and bring her daughter back," she assured with laughter.