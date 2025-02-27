Sara Espígul, at the Limit: the Mistake That Could Change Everything in 'com Si Fos Ahir'

Emotions are still running high in Com si fos ahir, and the next episode will bring twists that will put several characters in check. TV3's series continues to explore the lives of its protagonists, showing their decisions, doubts and personal conflicts.

This time, the focus will be on Cèlia, played by Sara Espígul. She will be overwhelmed by pressure and will make a wrong decision that could have serious consequences. Meanwhile, Ismael will take a dangerous path in his attempt to recover the money.

Sara Espígul Makes a Mistake and Víctor Rescues Her

Cèlia is not going through her best moment. Doubts and insecurity overwhelm her, leading her to make a mistake that could have serious consequences. In an unexpected twist, Víctor appears at the right moment and manages to prevent a bigger problem.

However, this incident makes it clear that Cèlia is not as strong as she appears, which could affect her professional and personal future. Another one who is at the limit is Ismael, who has lost all his money in a bad investment.

Desperate, he seeks a quick solution and doesn't hesitate to try to deceive his mother to get more money. But his plan doesn't go as expected. Litus intervenes before the situation gets out of control, preventing Ismael from continuing down a dangerous path.

Miquel Takes Control of the Consultancy

Meanwhile, Miquel has decided to take charge of the Consultancy, taking a step forward in his career. His decision won't be easy as he will have to face new challenges and prove that he is ready to lead.

In Cati and Salvatore's pizzeria everything seemed to be going well, but a problem with a contract threatens to disrupt the business's tranquility. Salvatore is forced to contact Rosa to solve the situation, which could bring new complications.

With so many open fronts, the next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. How will Cèlia deal with her mistake? Will Ismael manage to recover from his crisis? What consequences will Miquel's decision have? The answer, in the next episode.