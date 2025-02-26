Impact on 'el Hormiguero' After What Paz Padilla Has Said About Her Daughter, Anna Ferrer

Paz Padilla has appeared today on El Hormiguero. Upon arrival, she impressed the entire audience with her joy and eagerness to have fun. However, what caught the most attention were her words about Anna Ferrer, whom she wanted to defend from the criticism she receives.

"My family always told me: 'Be careful, Paz, you're going to get stressed and you'll get sick,'" she confessed as soon as she sat in front of Pablo Motos. Her words came after she arrived at the show jumping and moving with excitement. The host, surprised by her enthusiasm, didn't hesitate to joke about her vitality.

But the real moment of tension came when Pablo Motos made an unexpected confession. He claimed that Paz Padilla convinced him to do something before the show started. "It almost cost me my life," he said with a laugh.

Paz Padilla Speaks About Anna Ferrer on El Hormiguero

The comedian explained that they made a TikTok together: "I have a TikTok and, although I'm not an influencer, I take it very seriously," she assured. Pablo Motos, laughing, added: "And so seriously, you almost killed me. I was choking."

Then, they showed the striking video in which Paz Padilla was seen holding Pablo Motos's head as if it were a baby's. The audience reacted with applause and laughter upon seeing the scene. However, what truly impacted the show were her words about her daughter, Anna Ferrer.

"I hate it when they say influencers don't work. My daughter is an influencer and works a lot because everything requires preparation, a process, and planning," she declared firmly. Her words were met with astonishment in the studio.

The comedian wanted to defend the work of her daughter and many others who are dedicated to social media.

Impact on El Hormiguero Due to What Paz Padilla Said About Anna Ferrer

"My daughter is very hardworking," she added proudly. Her intervention made it clear that she feels deep admiration for Anna Ferrer and her professional dedication. Although it caused a great impact on the audience because no one expected her to use the television space to defend Anna Ferrer from the criticism she receives.

Throughout the show, Paz Padilla demonstrated that she is a fun and approachable person. Her spontaneity won over the audience.

Additionally, she made it clear that she is proud of Anna Ferrer and all her loved ones. Her appearance on El Hormiguero was a combination of laughter, emotion, and unforgettable moments.