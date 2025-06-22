Royal family sources scare everyone by exposing Queen Sofía's problem

Sources close to the royal family have revealed a problem that caused shock in the halls of Zarzuela. Queen Emerita Doña Sofía appeared deeply affected after the emotional ceremony in memory of her close friend, General Manuel Barrós. The figure of the military officer thus returned to the forefront in an event filled with emotion, affection, and remembrance.

Manuel Barrós passed away in April 2022, after a difficult process of physical deterioration caused by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. His relationship with Doña Sofía went beyond the professional and became a close friendship that lasted more than three decades. According to sources close to the palace, the general was an essential support for the queen in her most difficult and discreet moments.

Last Thursday, the Alzheimer Center Queen Sofía Foundation hosted the II International Congress on ALS Manolo Barrós Research. Although it was a scientific meeting, for the queen emerita it had a much deeper and more personal meaning. She closed the event with the emotion of someone who has closely shared suffering, loss, and hope.

Queen Sofía and the royal family join forces in the fight against ALS: an emotional and committed tribute

The congress, organized by the Center for Research on Neurological Diseases together with the Queen Sofía Foundation, has become an international benchmark. In Spain, more than 4,000 people live with this neurodegenerative disease that, to this day, has no cure or definitive treatment. The goal was clear: to promote advances that improve diagnosis, medical management, and the quality of life of patients.

The meeting also served to present a pioneering scientific project that bears the name of General Barrós. This research seeks to identify biomarkers in the early stages of the disease, in collaboration with German universities such as Bonn and Cologne. The Queen Sofía Foundation strongly supports this work, in an attempt to transform personal pain into cutting-edge scientific progress.

In the royal family, Queen Sofía stands out for a bond of loyalty and discretion that goes beyond protocol

From the royal environment, they emphasize the closeness between Doña Sofía and Barrós, whom they describe as a discreet, loyal man who was always present in the background. The queen hasn't managed to overcome her loss and, according to consulted sources, she remains marked by the absence of her most loyal friend. What she experienced during the congress was, for her, an emotional tribute rather than an official act, a silent farewell that says a lot without words.

Ultimately, the event highlighted the strength of a queen who doesn't forget her own. Doña Sofía showed once again that behind protocol there is heart, history, and memory. This intimate and scientific tribute was also a testimony of love, loss, commitment, and legacy for those who have shared her journey.