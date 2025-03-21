No One Demanded What Romeo Beckham, David Beckham's Famous Son, Just Did

Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, has surprised everyone with a turn that nobody expected. At 22 years old, he has decided to leave soccer to fully dedicate himself to his great passion: modeling. For a while, he tried to follow in his father's footsteps in the sport, but he has finally chosen to carve out a path in the fashion industry.

The young footballer, who was part of Brentford B, has decided not to renew his contract with the English team. Instead, he has chosen to focus on the modeling world, an industry he had already ventured into since he was young. According to the British newspaper The Sun, Romeo has made a well-thought-out and well-planned decision.

| Instagram, @romeobeckham

Sources close to the Beckham family have assured that this choice brings him even closer to his mother. Victoria Beckham, a fashion icon and renowned designer, has been a great influence on her son. Romeo is also in negotiations with the prestigious Parisian fashion house Safe, which would mark the official start of his career as a professional model.

For some time, Romeo Beckham has shown interest in fashion. It is not the first time he has posed for important brands or collaborated in advertising campaigns. Now, with his decision to leave soccer, he is expected to become a prominent figure within the modeling industry.

David Beckham Understands His Son Romeo

The Beckham family has always been surrounded by success and talent. Their children have grown up under the media spotlight and have known how to take advantage of their opportunities. Brooklyn, the eldest, has ventured into gastronomy and launched his own line of hot sauces. Cruz, meanwhile, has shown inclinations toward music. Now, Romeo joins the list of family talents with his foray into fashion.

The term "nepobabies" has been used to describe the children of celebrities who take advantage of their parents' connections and fame. In Romeo's case, it is undeniable that his last name has opened many doors, but his talent and dedication have also played a key role. With the support of his mother, one of the most influential designers today, Romeo has great chances of standing out in fashion.

| Europa Press

One of Romeo's first major achievements in this new stage has been his participation in Milan Fashion Week. During the presentation of Versace's Fall-Winter 2025 collection, he was one of the main protagonists. His close relationship with Donatella Versace has allowed him to be part of important events and consolidate his presence in the industry.

Although this decision has surprised many, Romeo Beckham seems to be completely sure of his choice. Leaving soccer has not been easy, but his passion for fashion has been stronger. With his style, charisma, and his mother's guidance, everything indicates that he will have a promising future in modeling.

Romeo Beckham's career in modeling is just beginning, but he has already taken important steps. His transition from soccer to fashion is a reflection of his desire to find his own path. Now, we can only wait to see how far he will go in this new professional adventure.