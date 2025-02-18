Revolution in 'y Ahora Sonsoles' Thanks to Sonsoles Ónega's Unexpected Exclusive

Jaime Ostos Jr has put a stop to the speculations surrounding his family conflict. The eldest son of the late bullfighter has burst onto the set of Y ahora Sonsoles and has given an unexpected twist to his case with Mari Ángeles Grajal. Sonsoles Ónega has shaken up the set of Y ahora Sonsoles after her unexpected exclusive about the Ostos family.

Last Monday, February 17, near midnight, the National Police of Alcobendas received a complaint against him. The bullfighter's own widow and his son Jacobo Ostos have filed a new complaint after a serious altercation occurred hours earlier at the Wellington Hotel in Madrid. At that place, tempers flared to the point of triggering a legal battle between the brothers.

| Antena 3

Sonsoles Ónega has welcomed the bullfighter's son to her set to give his version of the events. He recounted that, after his participation in Y ahora Sonsoles, he attended the award ceremony of the Peña Las Meninas, presided over by Mari Ángeles Grajal.

Sonsoles Ónega Shakes Up Y ahora Sonsoles After Her New Exclusive

However, the evening took an unexpected turn when he encountered his brother Jacobo. Nerves exploded and the situation ended in a violent fight.

According to his testimony, he had to go to the hospital and later to the police station. “I was at the hospital until 3:30 in the morning and then I went to the police station,” he recounted live. These statements have confirmed that there is now a complaint from Jacobo against him and another from him against Jacobo.

| Antena 3

Jaime has offered Sonsoles Ónega shocking details of the confrontation. “I was in the taxi and suddenly Jacobo tried to break the window. First, Jacobo punched me and the taxi driver had to get out because he was breaking the glass,” he confessed on the program.

His words have left the audience stunned, but the most surprising was his statement about Mari Ángeles Grajal.

Sonsoles Ónega Wants to Know All the Details of the Family War in Y ahora Sonsoles

Sonsoles Ónega asked him if he really insulted his father's widow to know the details of this dispute between the brothers. “I never saw her, I didn't exchange words with her,” Jaime Ostos Jr assured. This statement has been a turning point in the controversy.

| Antena 3

He thus denied the accusations against him and questioned the version of his brother and the bullfighter's widow. According to him, everything they have said is a lie.

The case has taken a new direction. Justice will have to clarify the facts and determine the truthfulness of each testimony. Meanwhile, the war between the Ostos remains open and increasingly media-driven, with Sonsoles Ónega being the only presenter who has interviewed the bullfighter's son live.