Absolute Silence With the Big News Marta Riesco Has Announced About Íñigo Onieva

The program Ni que fuéramos has started with a surprising piece of news about Íñigo Onieva. Tamara Falcó's husband was seen in an unusual situation on February 14. According to the program, Onieva was caught in a hotel in Madrid, very nervous and disoriented, information that has been described by journalist Marta Riesco.

Marta Riesco, a collaborator of the program, has traveled to the hotel where the events occurred. Her goal was to speak with an eyewitness.

This person has confirmed what happened: “We saw Íñigo running toward the hotel rooms. He came out disoriented and was almost hit by cars.”

Marta Riesco Surprises Her Colleagues After Recreating What Happened to Íñigo Onieva

After the conversation with the witness, Marta Riesco surprised everyone by recreating the situation. In great detail, she narrated what according to witnesses happened that night.

“I’m going to try to recreate the events. They tell me that Íñigo’s face was completely distorted. They had never seen him with such an expression,” she stated.

The journalist continued to recount what happened: "The witnesses saw a person running in the bar area. Then, he headed to the elevators. Later, as the three witnesses exited through the hotel door, at that moment Íñigo Onieva passes by again with a cap," Marta added.

"He starts running down the road, almost gets hit, and then hides behind some debris," Marta Riesco explained live while recreating the events she was narrating.

Absolute Silence with the Big News Marta Riesco Announced About Íñigo Onieva

This account has left many questions in the air. “What was he running from? Why was he hiding? What did Íñigo do in the hotel room?” Marta Riesco asked her colleagues.

However, no one replied, everyone present on the set was left bewildered by this latest news about Íñigo Onieva. The information was so shocking that the set was left in absolute silence. However, many of the collaborators have confirmed that they have their own speculations.

For the moment, neither Íñigo Onieva nor Tamara Falcó have commented on the matter. The uncertainty grows but Marta Riesco has not remained idle and has gone in search of Íñigo Onieva to answer her questions. What will Tamara say about this latest news about her husband? The mystery remains open and the expectation is high.