Incredible: They Reveal What Cristiano and Georgina Have Spent €50 Million On

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to surprise their followers with new acquisitions. The latest jewel in their collection is a private jet valued at 50M euros. This luxurious plane adds to the already impressive list of assets and privileges of the couple.

The jet acquired by the celebrities is a Bombardier Global Express. This model is recognized for its cruising speed, which exceeds 560 mph (900 km/h). Additionally, it has a range of over 5,592 miles (9,000 kilometers), allowing for international travel without layovers.

| Europa Press

The aircraft is equipped with impressive luxuries and amenities. It features three private rooms, a suite, a shower, and a fully equipped kitchen. The avant-garde design of the plane includes white leather seats with gold details and an elegant matte black tone.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have shared images of the jet on their social media. The photos show both the exterior and interior of the plane, highlighting the CR7 logo and Ronaldo's silhouette on the fuselage. The couple has wanted to show their followers the high level of top-level and exclusivity they enjoy.

The Luxurious Life of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

This is not the first jet Cristiano has acquired. Previously, the footballer bought a Gulfstream G200, valued at 22M euros. However, he decided to sell it due to the high maintenance costs, which included a crew of three captains and two flight attendants.

The Gulfstream G200 was in high demand for rental, being rented for at least 10,000 euros per hour when not in use. Despite Cristiano's millionaire income, which is around 260M euros annually, the maintenance of the previous jet was very costly.

| Europa Press

The couple's new acquisition has been put to use quickly. During the past Christmas, they traveled with their children to Lapland, enjoying the snow and a visit to Santa Claus. Georgina shared a video on her social media showing the experience while traveling comfortably in their new private jet.

In addition to family trips, the jet has also been used for work occasions. Georgina recently attended Paris Fashion Week, traveling in her exclusive jet. The couple continues to live a luxurious lifestyle, combining professional success with dream trips and family celebrations.

This 50M euro jet has become another symbol of the opulence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez. The comfort, top-level, and distinction offered by this aircraft are a reflection of the dream life they lead. Undoubtedly, an acquisition that continues to consolidate their status in the world of top-level and success.