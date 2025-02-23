Resounding Applause for Juan Del Val and Nuria Roca for What They've Done With Their Daughter Olivia

Juan del Val and Nuria Roca have earned the applause of internet users after their latest move on social media. Through a post featuring their daughter Olivia, this media-savvy couple has once again revealed how united their family is.

Over the years, both communication professionals have assured that the most important thing for them is their children. In fact, on several occasions, we have been able to witness the fun moments they all live together.

| Atresmedia

So much so that, at the end of 2024, Juan del Val and Nuria Roca didn't think twice about organizing a family trip to Egypt, where they welcomed 2025.

Now, the television presenter has returned to her Instagram profile with a new post featuring her husband and daughter. A photo carousel that reveals a telling detail: how involved the young woman is in her day-to-day life.

Juan del Val and Nuria Roca Earn Applause from Internet Users for Their Latest Gesture with Their Daughter Olivia

There is no doubt that what Juan del Val and Nuria Roca love most is spending time with their children. Proof of this is the latest photograph the presenter has posted on her Instagram profile.

| Atresmedia

Last Thursday, February 20, the couple returned to the set of El Hormiguero as collaborators. However, this time they were joined by someone very special to them: their daughter Olivia.

As can be seen in one of the images from the latest carousel shared by Nuria Roca on that social network, the young woman decided to join her parents. "Hormigueando," wrote the presenter along with two hearts.

| Instagram, @nuriarocagranell

However, although she didn't want to reveal the reason why Olivia was backstage with Juan del Val, several internet users believe they have figured it out.

Everything suggests that young Olivia might have attended the show where her parents work to witness firsthand the interview with the well-known actor Mario Casas.

"Beautiful photo. Your daughter wanted to see Mario Casas live," assured a follower of Nuria Roca. Others, however, took the opportunity to congratulate them on their beautiful family.

"I love the photo of the father and his daughter" or "what a lovely pose. Love is in the air" are just some of the messages Instagram users wrote to the presenter.