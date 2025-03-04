Raquel Bollo Confesses to Frank Blanco Live the Latest About Isa Pantoja

The latest broadcast of TardeAR was full of surprising moments, but one of the most attention-grabbing was Raquel Bollo's confession to Frank Blanco. Live on air, the collaborator spoke about Isa Pantoja, clarifying the reason for her absence at the party organized by Anabel Pantoja in Seville.

This event brought together many well-known faces, including Kiko Rivera and Raquel herself, but it was notable that Isa was not present. During the program, different versions of what happened were given. Manuel Cortés's mother wanted to end the controversy with some very forceful statements.

Isa Pantoja's Controversial Absence at Anabel's Gathering

The Pantoja family is once again at the center of controversy. This time, the reason was a gathering in Seville organized by Anabel Pantoja. The goal was to share a special moment with friends and loved ones so they could see her daughter, Alma.

Among the attendees were Kiko Rivera and Raquel Bollo, but Isa Pantoja was conspicuously absent. This sparked all kinds of speculation about whether her absence was due to a possible lack of invitation or some family tension.

On TardeAR, where Raquel Bollo has been collaborating, the topic quickly came to light. Frank Blanco, in his role as host, asked her directly what had happened with Asraf Beno's wife and why she wasn't at the party. The Sevillian wanted to clarify it once and for all.

Thus, she said: "Anabel said, 'I'll be there on such a day, whoever can, come that day for lunch, and whoever can't, come to my mother's house.' And everyone did what they could or wanted."

With these words, the former Sálvame collaborator implied that the invitation was open to everyone, but each person decided freely whether to attend or not. Additionally, she added that Anabel had gestures with some close ones: "Maybe she called her cousin to see her at her house, as has been seen. She didn't do that with others, calling us to see her in private."

However, this version was disputed by journalist Paloma Barrientos. She claimed that Isa had stated that no one called her to attend that meeting.

Raquel Bollo Reveals Her Relationship with Isa Pantoja

Another question that arose during the program was whether Raquel Bollo would have attended the party knowing that Isa Pantoja was going to be there. Her response was blunt and straightforward: "I would have gone to the gathering."

To which she added something more. Yes, she revealed how they get along now: "It's been a while since we greeted each other, from the first moment that what happened in Supervivientes happened. We stopped talking, period."

These words made it clear that the distance between them remains unsolved. However, Raquel wanted to downplay the issue and took the opportunity to put an end to the gossip about Isa's absence from the party. Thus, she said: "She had gone days before to see Anabel and her daughter, so there's no need to blow things out of proportion."