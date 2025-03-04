Maximum Tension on 'survivors' Due to What Happened With Pelayo Díaz and Makoke

These days the participants of the new edition of Supervivientes have traveled to Honduras to start preparing for the show's premiere. The premiere will take place next Thursday. However, now some information has been conveyed: tension has already arisen among contestants like Pelayo Díaz and Makoke.

Apparently, they and some other colleagues are very upset about the presence of Terelu Campos in the competition. They believe it harms them and they are not going to sit idly by.

| Europa Press

Tension in Supervivientes with Makoke and Pelayo Díaz

The news that Terelu Campos will join the cast of Supervivientes has been a surprise for many. The presenter and television collaborator, known for her extensive career in the media, has decided to embark on this adventure in Honduras. Her participation has caused various reactions, both among the public and among her future fellow contestants.

In Ni que fuéramos a witness of the participants' journey has revealed that, when the cameras were off, they expressed their anger about the presenter's presence on the island. According to the revelation, they are clear that she will have more benefits and will likely have a higher fee than anyone else. This has not pleased them.

Apparently, according to the reporter, "a conclave took place where Terelu was spoken of in bad terms. The contestants are upset with her presence and there are three names that would be the leaders of these opinions against her participation. They feel she has privileges and they are going to fight to improve their fees: they are Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Pelayo Díaz, and Makoke."

| Mediaset

More Conflicts Before the Start of Supervivientes

But that witness has provided other relevant information regarding the departure of the celebrities to the island where Supervivientes will take place. She recounted that a clash of opinions occurred between Escassi and the ex-wife of Kiko Matamoros. She retorted: "Shut up, I'm as much a figure as you on the opposite network."

A battle of egos, which was later joined by another complicated situation. Apparently, already on the plane seeing what was coming, Pelayo stated: "Emergency exit, I'm getting off, I'm getting off!"

| Europa Press

These tensions before the start of Supervivientes 2025 could influence the dynamics of the show. The public will be alert to how the relationships between the contestants develop and how they affect the reality show's progress.

Those initial conflicts have only increased the anticipation for the show's premiere. This promises to be one of the most exciting editions to date. The combination of strong personalities and the surprise addition of Terelu Campos adds an element of uncertainty that could translate into high audience ratings.