Queen Sofía's Health Condition Raises Alarms for the Entire Royal Family

Queen Sofía became news last Monday due to a health-related issue. The emeritus experienced firsthand the effects of a widespread blackout that kept the entire Iberian Peninsula on edge. A tense situation that caused King Felipe VI's mother to require medical assistance at the Zarzuela Palace.

It was Diego Arrabal who alerted about this incident. The journalist recalled that Queen Sofía, 87 years old, has a life full of events that have left a mark on her.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The former Telecinco collaborator also expressed King Felipe VI's mother's desire to gather all her grandchildren. A wish that, according to the Marbella native, the monarch will not be able to fulfill, as her daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, doesn't want her daughters to be near Infanta Cristina's children.

Queen Sofía Required Medical Attention Due to Emotional Downturn

The emeritus is going through a complicated emotional state that last Monday caused the doctors attending Irene of Greece to care for her. It should be remembered that Queen Sofía's sister has been suffering from a painful illness for some time.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

Finally, the medical team managed to calm the grandmother of the Princess of Asturias after she suffered an anxiety attack.

Arrabal recalled that Juan Carlos I's wife is aware that her son Felipe's position is "tremendously complicated." While the monarch is doing an impeccable job for the crown, "the shadow of his father is long."

ÚLTIMA HORA: LA REINA SOFÍA EN URGENCIA ¡MÁXIMA PREOCUPACIÓN EN ZARZUELA!

At 87 years old, and although she appears to be in good health, the truth is that Queen Sofía can't avoid the ailments. Additionally, it must be taken into account that her sister Irene's illness also takes a toll on her.

Queen Sofía's Emotional State Is Delicate

Although it has not been officially confirmed, the magazine Lecturas reported that King Felipe VI's aunt suffers from Alzheimer's. One of her last public appearances was at her nephew Nicolás's wedding, which took place in Athens. It was then confirmed that her health was delicate, a fact that especially worries her sister, from whom she is never separated.

Diego Arrabal pointed out that Queen Sofía's emotional state could have been shaken by a series of events. Infantas Elena and Cristina, aware of their mother's current state, have reconciled with her and try to spend as much time as they can by her side.

| Europa Press

One of the emeritus's last public appearances was last Saturday. Doña Sofía attended the International Field Fair held at the Zarzuela Hippodrome. An event where she confirmed her support for the primary sector and where she also received the SICampo 2025 award for her constant support of the rural world.

It was surprising that day that King Felipe's mother did not attend Pope Francis's funeral. An absence that drew a lot of attention, especially considering that in 2023 she represented the Spanish Crown at Pope Benedict XVI's funeral.