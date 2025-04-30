Queen Sofía, Pointed Out Away from the Royal Family: Her Big Secret Has Already Been Uncovered

Queen Sofía has been featured in a report that places her far from the Royal Family. It was last Saturday, April 26, when the mother of Felipe VI received recognition for her commitment to the countryside and nature. Specifically, Queen Sofía was honored with the SICampo 2025 Award for her defense of the agricultural and livestock sector.

The wife of Juan Carlos de Borbón attended alone at the Madrid Hipódromo de la Zarzuela, where the VI International Field Fair was held. An event where she appeared very approachable and had the opportunity to share moments with exhibitors, as well as with the attending public. In fact, she agreed to take numerous photographs and was delighted to greet the children who approached her.

Queen Sofía Receives an Award for Her Support of the Countryside and Nature

A visit that culminated in the presentation of the aforementioned award consisting of a commemorative plaque. The monarch also received an olive bonsai, a symbol of life, strength, sustainability, and the rootedness of the rural world.

Meanwhile, while Felipe VI and his wife were bidding farewell to Pope Francis in Rome, the emeritus received the aforementioned recognition. Also in Spain, but several hundred kilometers away, was her husband, Juan Carlos, who was in Sanxenxo participating in a regatta.

The father of the current king, who did not meet with the mother of his children at any time, was seen with Infanta Elena. Juan Carlos's eldest daughter did not want to miss the opportunity to reunite with her father and accompany him in the regattas. The ex of Jaime de Marichalar arrived in the aforementioned Galician town on Saturday night and was photographed next to the former head of state early Sunday morning.

A weekend in which, it is clear, the members of the Royal Family had separate plans. It was notable that Queen Sofía did not travel to Rome for the final farewell to Pope Francis at the funeral held in St. Peter's Square. Hers was one of the most notable absences of the day.

Queen Sofía's Absence at Pope Francis's Funeral Was Highly Noted

In fact, it was not ruled out that she would attend after visiting, along with the kings, the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid. A place where they offered condolences to the nuncio stationed in the Spanish capital and signed the book of condolences.

It is worth remembering that the mother of Felipe VI represented the Spanish crown at the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI in 2023, where she met with Pope Francis. Additionally, she was also present at the funeral of John Paul II in 2005 and Paul VI in 1978.

It is possible that the queen, aware that protocol dictates that the kings represent the Royal House, preferred not to miss the event she had scheduled in Madrid. An event where she was decorated this time for her support of the countryside and the agricultural and livestock sector.