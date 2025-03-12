Queen Mary of Denmark has caused concern with her frequent trips to Australia. On her latest visit to Tasmania, she was seen discreetly, joined by her husband, King Frederik, and their young children. The trip, conducted under strict media silence, has raised alarms about the health of her father, John Donaldson.

Concern for John Donaldson's Health

While in COPEnhagen, her eldest son, Prince Christian, acted as regent during her absence, the Danish royalty remained busy. The young royal assumed this role temporarily while his parents were on the other side of the world.

| Europa Press

However, what has drawn the most attention are Mary's constant trips to Australia in recent months. This pattern has sparked speculation about her father's health, especially after he was unable to attend important family events in Denmark due to his delicate condition.

Mary of Denmark's Close Bond with Her Father

John Donaldson, a Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Tasmania, has been a constant support for Mary over the years. Despite the distance, the relationship between father and daughter has remained close. The Queen has publicly shown her affection for him, and on his 52nd birthday, she shared an unpublished photo in which they both appeared together.

The image was taken by Prince Vincent, Mary's son, who captured a special moment between the Queen and her father. John Donaldson's health has been a constant concern, especially after he was unable to travel to COPEnhagen last January. An occasion when the proclamation of the new kings of Denmark was celebrated, following Queen Margrethe's abdication.

Mary of Denmark Continues with Her Official Agenda

Despite personal challenges, Queen Mary has not stopped fulfilling her official commitments. After her return to COPEnhagen, she attended a religious service with King Frederik to commemorate the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. At the ceremony, Mary wore a long gray coat with a diamond brooch on the lapel, a gift from Prince Henrik, her late father-in-law.

This brooch holds great sentimental value for Mary, as she wore it at important moments in her life, such as at her father-in-law's funeral in 2018. She also wore it at a concert in his memory the following year. Recently, the Queen wore it during a state visit to the President of Egypt, showing her affection and respect for her family.

Although John Donaldson's health remains a concern, Queen Mary continues with her Royal responsibilities. The monarch demonstrates that, despite family challenges, the Danish Royal Family maintains its stability and unity. John Donaldson's movements will need to be closely monitored to see how his health evolves.