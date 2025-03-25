'Charles III Is Quite Ill': They Reveal What Only Camilla and William Knew

For more than a year, Charles III has kept his diagnosis a secret. The British king revealed that he had cancer, but he did not specify the type of cancer or the severity of his illness. This lack of information has fueled all kinds of rumors about his health condition.

The Rumors Surrounding Charles III's Health

Amidst this, many speculations have arisen about the treatments he is receiving. The king's communication office has been very cautious in sharing details, and this has caused a great number of theories.

This secrecy increased even more when Camilla mentioned that her husband was not following medical advice to the letter. In June 2023, Camilla said: "He won't slow down and won't do what they're telling him." According to her, the king was not following the oncologists' recommendations, which advised him to reduce his activity in official events and rest.

The Interruption of Chemotherapy

In the fall of 2023, Charles III surprised everyone when he decided to suspend his treatment to travel to Australia and Samoa. This gesture caused concern. Doctors recommended that he rest and avoid long trips, but the king preferred to maintain his schedule, which led many to question the real state of his health.

Now, journalist Concha Calleja has revealed details that have left followers of the Royal House even more worried. Calleja explained on the program Fiesta that Charles III had asked his doctors to suspend his chemotherapy treatment.

This has never been officially confirmed, but the journalist claims that the king opted to try a different treatment. According to Calleja, the treatment he has chosen is known as "Gerson therapy."

The Gerson Therapy

The treatment includes daily coffee enemas, natural juices, and other methods. The journalist explained that it consists of several steps: Charles III would have to undergo a coffee enema every day for three weeks. Subsequently, he must consume 13 juices a day and take injections of cod extract and vitamin B12.

The goal is to perform a deep cleanse of the intestine, where a large part of the body's immunity resides, allowing the body to regenerate and protect itself. According to Calleja's sources, the cost of this treatment is 4,900 euros per week, plus 20,000 euros for the injections.

The Severity of Charles III's Health Condition

Concern about Charles III's health grew even more after his participation in the commemorative events of the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz. Journalist Pilar Eyre shared on TardeAR that her information indicates that the king's health condition is "quite serious." "They are not progressing," Eyre stated, referring to the medical protocols the monarch is following.

According to Eyre, the British press already knows what Charles III's true health condition is, although the Royal Family remains silent. Despite his serious condition, the king continues with his schedule. Even when doctors recommended that he not attend an event due to the length of the day, Charles III decided to participate.

One of the most commented details about the king's health is his way of walking: close sources indicate that Charles III walks "limping." Additionally, his eyes appear reddened, and his face, often made up, seems to show signs of fatigue. We will see if these are just rumors or if Charles III's health is truly delicate.