Prince Harry Caught in Another Controversy After What Happened with Donald Trump

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the opening of the Invictus Games in Vancouver to show their support for the competitors. However, despite Donald Trump's recent criticisms of Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not let external controversies overshadow their participation in the event.

A Display Criticized by Many

Prince Harry, in his more playful side, was not affected by Donald Trump's recent criticisms of Meghan Markle. Instead, during the opening of the Invictus Games, he mimicked a Canadian moose by putting his hands on his head to emulate antlers. The camera focused on Harry, sitting among the audience, and his face appeared on the screen at the Vancouver Convention Centre, eliciting laughter.

| Europa Press

That gesture, named 'Moose Cam,' invited spectators to make the same gesture for the camera, sticking out their tongues and moving their hands beside their heads. The dynamic became the Invictus Games' version of the famous 'kiss cam.' It is a classic at many sporting events in the U.S., where couples kiss when the camera selects them.

While some praised Harry's gesture for its spontaneity, others found it inappropriate and interpreted it as a presumed mockery of Donald Trump.

Trump Attacks Meghan Again, But the Couple Moves Forward

Trump's comments are not new, as he has criticized Meghan Markle on several occasions and has stated in the past that "he doesn't like Meghan." The current President of the United States has insinuated in the past that "Harry is whipped" and that "he is being led by his wife." Meanwhile, as the royal couple enjoyed the opening of the Invictus Games, Donald Trump's criticisms of Meghan continued to resonate: he had called her "terrible."

Despite everything, Harry used his speech to highlight the "courage, principles, and humanity" of the veterans. Furthermore, the prince emphasized that we live in a time "where crises are not lacking and there is a deficit of moral character." This speech, applauded by many, was interpreted by others as a subtle reply to Trump's previous attacks.

| Europa Press

An Event Full of Joy and Fun

Thus, instead of focusing on negative comments, Meghan and Harry chose to concentrate on the positive: supporting the competitors and the importance of unity. During his speech at the opening, Harry explained how the Invictus Games represent a space of respect and camaraderie for wounded soldiers.

Despite the tense atmosphere surrounding the couple due to external criticisms, they demonstrated that their commitment to the causes they support is stronger than any controversy. The night ended with a great celebration where the true purpose of the event excelled: honoring the athletes and those who have faced adversities in their lives.