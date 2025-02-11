Kate Middleton and Prince William Confirm Rumors: Last-Minute Statement

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be attending the 2025 BAFTA Awards ceremony. The news was first reported by royal expert Kate Mansey in The Times. It has caused so much anticipation that the British Royal House issued an official statement to clarify their absence.

The BAFTA Awards are the most important film awards in the United Kingdom. They are organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and are held annually in London. They honor the best in British and international cinema. They are comparable to the Oscars in the United States.

Since 2010, Prince William has held the title of president of the academy. He continues a tradition in which other members of the royal family have also held this position. His aunt, Princess Anne, was one of them.

Family, Their Priority at This Time

Despite the importance of the event, the Princes of Wales have decided not to attend. According to Kate Mansey, the gala coincides with the start of the mid-term school holidays. It is a time they wish to dedicate to their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

This is not the first time they have prioritized their family. In 2024, Kate Middleton revealed that she had cancer. They shared the news with their children during their school holidays. They wanted to avoid facing the situation under the pressure of public scrutiny.

Other Absences in Past Editions

The princes have missed other occasions. In 2021, they did not attend following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. In 2022, scheduling conflicts prevented them from being there. In 2024, William attended alone because Kate was still undergoing treatment.

Therefore, many expected their return this year. It would have been their first appearance at a major event following her recovery. In recent months, her return to public life has been gradual. She has made spontaneous appearances and shown a greater commitment to cancer awareness.

Kate Middleton and Her Message About the Illness

After months of treatment and abdominal surgery, Kate has gradually resumed her routine. Her recovery has been joined by a more personal approach. She has shown a strong commitment to raising awareness about cancer.

One of her most impactful messages was published on the official account of the British Royal House. "Don't forget to nurture everything beyond the illness. C." The initial "C" indicates that the message was written directly by her.

To join her words, Kate shared a photo taken by her youngest son, Prince Louis. In the image, she appears in a coat and hat, in a winter landscape. With open arms and a smile, she conveys hope amid adversity.

Meanwhile, William will visit the London Screen Academy to highlight the new generation of filmmakers, and Kate will continue focusing on her recovery. She will also pay attention to her role as a mother. Her absence from the BAFTAs shows that, despite her commitments, her family is her priority.