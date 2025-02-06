Lydia Lozano gathers courage and confirms what many suspect about Iker Casillas

Lydia Lozano commented during her appearance on Ni que fuéramos about the latest information related to Iker Casillas. The collaborator made it very clear to the audience what she thinks about the former Real Madrid goalkeeper after the interview given by Claudia Bavel, his latest conquest. Lozano, more sincere than ever, sentenced the ex of Sara Carbonero: "Iker, if there's something I detest in a man, it's stinginess."

"I can't stand it," the panelist added, firmly stating that being stingy is a word that defines Casillas.

The journalist's comment comes after hearing the statements that influencer Claudia Bavel made last week on ¡De Viernes!. The model also claimed to have had an "open relationship" for "a year and a half" with Iker, whom she described as "stingy and not generous at all."

Lydia Lozano dares to openly say what she thinks of Iker Casillas

The Barcelonan clarified that Casillas is a "better footballer than lover." She also referred to the moment when photos of Iker with María José Suárez came out. Then, according to Bavel, he reassured her by explaining: "my girlfriend is you."

It was the magazine Diez Minutos that published some images of the couple walking through the city of Barcelona. While he tried to downplay the issue, she, meanwhile, made it clear that "what was seen couldn't be denied."

Upset by how the man from Móstoles reacted after the photos of both came to light, she agreed to tell her version on television. Bavel explained that they met through social media. They started by exchanging 'likes' and then moved on to "chatting privately," she detailed.

The truth is that this is not the first time the term 'stingy' has been associated with Iker Casillas. Two years ago, the former partner of Sara Carbonero posted a job offer seeking a social media expert.

What caught the most attention was that he offered a gross annual salary of 18,000 euros, approximately 1,142.77 euros net per month. An amount that many internet users quickly deemed completely insufficient.

Iker Casillas was already accused of being 'stingy' some time ago

The former athlete was heavily criticized for the remuneration he offered, far below the qualifications he requested. "With how stingy he is, I'm sure he doesn't pay," warned a follower.

The job offer published by Iker Casillas then sparked great controversy over the salary he offered. Among the requirements he asked for were advanced English level, at least one year of experience, and proficiency in different applications, as well as knowledge of the Kings League.

Now the former goalkeeper has returned to the forefront of the news due to his relationship with Claudia Bavel and, according to her, his stinginess. A fact that, apparently, Lydia Lozano detests in a man.