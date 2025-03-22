No One Demanded What They Just Announced About Pope Francis: 'Tomorrow Sunday...'

After several days of constant improvement in his health, Pope Francis has received news that has caused great joy. It has done so both in the Vatican and among his faithful around the world. According to COPE's correspondent in the Vatican, Eva Fernández, who has been closely following the Pope's condition, there is good news.

Pope Francis intends to appear this Sunday at the window of the Gemelli Hospital to give the traditional Angelus blessing. A gesture that could represent an important step forward in his recovery and will be received with enthusiasm by Catholics worldwide.

| Instagram, @franciscus

Good News About the Pope's Condition

The news was confirmed by the Holy See's press office. It detailed that Pope Francis will appear at the hospital window at the usual Angelus time. He will do so to greet the faithful and deliver words of hope and blessing.

Although he has been absent from public events during his convalescence, this gesture would represent a clear symbol of his recovery. It indicates that he is overcoming the most critical stages of his illness.

The text of the Angelus, which as usual is published officially, will not present significant novelties. It will serve to continue transmitting the Pope's message to the Church and the entire world.

The gesture of appearing at the window to greet the faithful is an act full of symbolism. It shows the Pope's willingness to gradually resume his duties and return to closeness with his people.

| Instagram, @franciscus

His Health Condition: Latest Updates

The latest reports on his condition indicate that Pope Francis remains stable. There are notable improvements in both his motor skills and his respiratory system. In recent days, the oxygen supply has been considerably reduced, and it has no longer been necessary for him to use mechanical ventilation during the night.

This news, which has been known through the latest medical reports, offers renewed hope for his prompt recovery. The reduction in the need for oxygen is a positive indicator that the Pope's vital organs are functioning more autonomously.

Pope Francis, 88 years old, has gone through one of the most complex stages of his health in recent days. This has caused great concern both in the Church and among his followers. However, the progress he has experienced in recent days has been a relief for everyone.

The progressive improvement has been closely followed by the international press and, of course, by the thousands of faithful who have been praying for his well-being.

The Latest News Has Been Good

In the Vatican, the news of his possible appearance this Sunday has been received with a great sense of relief and hope. It is expected that, in his traditional Angelus greeting, Pope Francis will reaffirm his closeness to the Catholic community, while continuing to convey his messages of peace and hope.

| Europa Press, Vectorfair D, en.e-noticies.cat

This gesture, which could be the first of many in his recovery, will be a momentous occasion for Catholics who are following with interest the health of their spiritual leader.

If the forecasts are fulfilled, this Sunday will mark not only a step toward normalcy for Pope Francis. It will also be a great relief for the Vatican and all those who have been following his health condition with concern in recent days.