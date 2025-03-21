Jessica Bueno's Words About Kiko Rivera Take a U-turn on the Rumors

The sentimental breakup between Jessica Bueno and Luitingo has been much talked about in recent weeks. Recently, new information has come to light and has caused a great stir because it has been revealed that Luitingo contacted Kiko Rivera before ending things with Jessica. The reason for this call has surprised many.

Las Mellis were the ones who revealed this information a few days ago on the show Ni que fuéramos. According to their testimony, Luitingo spoke with Kiko Rivera to warn him about his breakup with Jessica. But that wasn't all.

He also asked to continue seeing the son that Jessica and Kiko have in common. This request has caused an intense debate in the media and social media.

Jessica Bueno Takes a U-turn on Her Rumors with Kiko Rivera

Jessica Bueno has been asked about it. Her reaction has been clear and forceful. At first, she wanted to put an end to the topic.

"I've put an end to everything related to the singer," she stated emphatically. However, she couldn't avoid commenting on the information involving her ex. "I have no idea if it's true that he contacted Kiko," she confessed.

These words have marked an unexpected turn in the story. If Luitingo really spoke with Kiko, it would be logical for him to have told Jessica. Especially for the well-being of their son in common.

However, the model has made it clear that she doesn't know if the call took place. This uncertainty has fueled speculations.

Jessica Bueno, Kiko Rivera's Ex, Confirms She Wants to Move On with Her Life

Jessica has preferred not to give more details about her ex-partner. "I've already told you that I've put an end to that topic," she insisted to the media. Her attitude has been firm, and she has asked for respect for her personal process.

"I'm trying to get back to my life, and please ask me about other things," she declared. Her priority now is her well-being and that of her children.

The silence of Kiko Rivera has also drawn attention because, so far, he hasn't made any statements about the supposed call from Luitingo. The story remains open, and many questions still have no answers. What is certain is that this new chapter has changed the course of the controversy, and the truth, for now, remains a mystery.