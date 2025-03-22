José María Almoguera Clarifies Terelu Campos's True Situation: 'It's Complicated'

Terelu Campos is going through a difficult time on Supervivientes. The communicator, who has shown great strength since her arrival at the Cayos Cochinos, is reaching the limit of her physical and emotional endurance. In the midst of this situation, her nephew, José María Almoguera, has broken his silence on TardeAR to talk about his aunt's real condition and whether she might leave the competition.

"The situation is complicated," Almoguera assured, making it clear that Terelu's health might force her to make a drastic decision. But, will she be able to give up one of the most challenging experiences of her television life?

| Telecinco

Terelu Campos Considers Leaving Supervivientes

Alejandra Rubio's mother has experienced especially tough weeks in Honduras. Hunger, extreme conditions, and physical exhaustion have taken a toll on her body. In the last gala, Terelu opened up like never before and explained why her body is not responding as she expected.

"Everyone knows what I've been through in life. I've been subjected to very strong medication for many years, and that has weakened my body. My bones and muscles are very affected," she confessed with evident anguish.

| Mediaset

Additionally, the presenter acknowledged that she has tried to hide her deterioration to avoid worrying her loved ones. "I'm hiding a very significant wear and tear. But I need to live, enjoy, and that's why I'm here," she revealed.

These statements have caused a great impact both on her family and the audience. While her daughter, Alejandra Rubio, has expressed her support and pride for her mother, her nephew José María Almoguera has been much more realistic regarding Terelu's future.

José María Almoguera Clarifies Terelu Campos's True Situation

In his intervention on TardeAR, Carmen Borrego's son appeared very concerned about his aunt's condition. He also analyzed the difficulties she might face if she decides to continue in the reality show.

"It's a very complicated situation. When the body doesn't respond, the mind can help, but only to a certain extent, and when you're already exhausted, the wear and tear is brutal. I don't know if she can hold on much longer," he stated sincerely.

| Telecinco

For José María Almoguera, it seems that the decision to leave is the most pressing, but he doesn't rule out a change of plans. "The situation is complicated. It's possible she might hold on if it stops raining in the coming days and everything calms down," he stated.

Furthermore, Almoguera revealed that he was unaware of the severity of Terelu's physical problem before she entered Supervivientes. "My aunt is very strong in that aspect and doesn't usually open up in front of us because she doesn't want to elicit pity from anyone," he explained.

The situation of Terelu Campos in Supervivientes is more complicated than many imagined. With her health weakened and the physical toll of the reality show, the contestant finds herself at a crossroads. José María Almoguera has been clear in stating that her farewell is near, but will Terelu announce her departure this Sunday?