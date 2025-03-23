Pope Francis Has Just Reappeared: This Is How His Greeting from Gemelli Hospital Was

Pope Francis was discharged this Sunday after 37 days in Rome's Gemelli Hospital. He greeted his followers from the hospital window at the moment of the Sunday Angelus prayer. It was his first public appearance in weeks, a much-desired gesture that moved the faithful gathered at the medical center's doors.

The Holy Father greeted briefly, in a gesture full of symbolism and affection. He appeared before his followers in a wheelchair, waving his hands and giving a thumbs-up. He showed some rapport with those present and reassured them with this brief appearance.

| Europa Press

Throughout his hospital stay, the Pope was constantly accompanied by his medical team and trusted personnel. Followers worldwide were concerned about his progress.

Discharge Comes with "Stable Clinical Conditions"

In a press conference held this Saturday, the medical team at Gemelli Hospital confirmed that Francis would be discharged today, March 23. This will be after overcoming a complex respiratory condition. "The Holy Father will return to Santa Marta in a protected discharge," they noted.

It has been clarified that, although his condition is now stable, the Pope will need at least two months of convalescence before resuming his usual schedule.

During his stay, Francis received treatment for acute respiratory failure caused by a polymicrobial infection, which led to severe bilateral pneumonia. He underwent a combined pharmacological treatment that proved effective, though not without risk.

| Instagram, @franciscus

The Pope Experienced Two Critical Moments During His Hospitalization

The doctors also revealed that the Pontiff went through two clinically critical episodes where his life was "truly in danger." However, they highlighted that he was never intubated and remained "always alert, oriented, and present."

This fact reinforces the perception of his physical and spiritual strength, especially considering his 88 years and his history of respiratory problems.

| Instagram, @franciscus

He Won't Resume His Immediate Schedule: Needs Rest and to Recover His Voice

Although he returns to his residence in Santa Marta, in the Vatican, he is not expected to resume his public activity immediately. The Pope still needs to fully recover his voice and undergo periodic medical check-ups to ensure the recovery continues without complications.

The papal schedule for the coming weeks will be affected, although brief appearances or recorded messages to maintain closeness with the faithful are not ruled out by the Holy See. The Vatican has requested respect for the recovery times and has thanked the expressions of affection and prayers received from around the world.