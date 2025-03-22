A Major Update on the Investigation into Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez Is Confirmed

The investigation against Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, for alleged mistreatment of their daughter will come to an end. According to journalist Leticia Requejo on the program TardeAR, the physiotherapist's defense has informed that the case will be dismissed within three to four weeks.

This resolution is a great relief for the couple, who have experienced moments of great tension and media exposure since the process began. But how was this conclusion reached? What impact will this decision have on the lives of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez?

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The Investigation of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

At the end of January, the couple's daughter was discharged after 17 days in the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria. Days later, an investigation was opened to clarify the causes and mechanism of the injuries the baby had. The news caused a great media stir, placing the parents at the center of the controversy.

From the very beginning, both Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez defended their innocence and assured that the truth would come to light. "A nightmare, but trusting in justice," stated the influencer when the investigation became public.

One of the determining factors in the investigation was the review of security camera footage from the Mogán Mall shopping center, located in the south of Gran Canaria. The images from January 9 captured the moments before the child's crisis and were analyzed to clarify what happened. This evidence has been essential for the final decision to dismiss the case.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

From the start of the process, both Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have cooperated with justice. "We are being accused and put in the spotlight for something we haven't done," declared the influencer at the time. She also insisted that their only priority has always been their daughter's well-being.

A Great News Confirmed About the Investigation of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

Now, with the dismissal of the case confirmed, they can breathe easily. David Rodríguez was in Córdoba accompanied by Anabel Pantoja when he received the call from his lawyer. "His defense informs him that the case will be dismissed," revealed Leticia Requejo.

Additionally, the journalist added that there is even a timeline for it. It is said that it will be around three to four weeks when the case will be dismissed. Therefore, it will take place next April.

There is no doubt that this news has reassured both Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. "Receiving that call gives them peace and public vindication," stated Requejo. However, for now, neither the influencer nor the physiotherapist have commented on this development in the case.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez can finally breathe easy. The news of the investigation's dismissal marks a turning point in a period full of shadows. Now, with Alma as the center of their lives, the couple looks to the future with hope, leaving behind a nightmare that has come to an end.