Amelia Bono's scandal, Manuel Martos's ex, that's shaking up Spain

Amelia Bono has stirred social media with her latest post. José Bono's daughter, who became news a few weeks ago because of a photo she uploaded to Instagram, is once again surprising her followers with her latest trip. Amelia set off a few days ago for the island of Menorca, from where she has shared the views offered by the top-level hotel where she is staying.

Amelia is enjoying a few days of relaxation and disconnection on her favorite Mediterranean island. This destination has become the favorite of many national and international stars and is popular for its coves with crystal-clear waters and dreamlike beaches.

Manuel Martos's ex was questioned a few weeks ago about a photo she posted from the Dominican Republic. Some social media users thought they saw a suspicious object on the floor, which sparked all kinds of comments to the point that Amelia Bono issued a statement.

Amelia Bono, who still hasn't recovered from her latest scandal, shares her latest trip on social media

"I feel so powerless and incredibly angry," her statement began. Bono defended herself from those who criticized her and insisted on her right not to have to justify herself. Even so, she made it clear how much damage some comments could cause to her four children.

After the distress she felt at that time, Amelia Bono has put some distance and hasn't found a better destination than Cala Galdana. There, the Madrid native is staying at a 5-star resort that offers exclusive service for those guests who want a tailor-made stay full of comforts.

During her stay at Meliá Cala Galdana, the influencer has chosen one of the best rooms, with a nightly rate of €611 (611 euros) including bed and breakfast. This is a top-level not everyone can afford and has caused all kinds of reactions on social media.

Amelia Bono has no hesitation in showing the hotel where she is staying in Menorca

The images on social media that she has shared from the room where she is staying appear to be taken from a Junior Suite with sea views. This is a room of about 506 sq. ft. (47 m²) that features a king-size bed, a living room with a double sofa bed, two bathrooms, a coffee maker, and a home automation system.

Amelia shared a video in which she appeared happy in Menorca: "Good morning, look at this. I just woke up and look at my view. What water! I can't wait to get in the sea!" she shared with her loyal followers.

A few hours later, she posted some images in which she appeared in sportswear exercising around the resort where she is staying. "Discovering this wonder while doing some exercise," she confessed, making it clear that she is determined to make the most of every minute of her stay on the island.