It's Official: Jorge Javier Vázquez Confirms What Many Suspect About Montoya

Jorge Javier Vázquez has dedicated a few lines of the blog he writes weekly in Lecturas to Montoya. The presenter, a firm defender of the absolute protagonist of La isla de las Tentaciones, has made it clear that this television phenomenon is here to stay. The one from Badalona has shown himself convinced that, contrary to what some media think, Montoya is a "true miracle" of television.

The presenter focused on an article that described Montoya's presence on Telecinco as "overexposure." "There are voices warning of possible wear and tear due to the exploitation of the character," Jorge Javier recalled to begin with.

"I don't agree with those voices," he stated emphatically while acknowledging that today it is difficult for a character to captivate the audience. Furthermore, he explained that when this happens, the viewer "always wants a little more."

Jorge Javier Vázquez Is Sure That Montoya Is an Unprecedented Television Phenomenon

It is for this reason that Mediaset would have trusted Anita Williams's ex to repeat the experience in a reality show. The now contestant of Supervivientes, according to Jorge Javier, will not end his television experience in the aforementioned space no matter how much some think so.

The network, aware of the appeal that the Andalusian is for the audience, signed the love triangle that caused so much talk weeks ago for the survival reality show.

The Montoya phenomenon was unleashed in early February when the young man starred in a spectacular run toward the villa where Anita was. A scene in which he was chased by Sandra Barneda with her now iconic "¡Montoya, por favor!" that was later so commented on.

The Supervivientes Contestant Has Managed to Captivate the Audience

Such was the impact of this moment that Mediaset was clear that Montoya, Anita, and Manuel, co-protagonists of the aforementioned soap opera, should appear in Supervivientes. A move that some consider could wear Montoya out, and with which Jorge Javier doesn't agree at all.

It should be remembered that the presence of Montoya, along with Terelu Campos, has led Supervivientes to record its best data in the last four years. A fact that the network is very aware of and will continue to consider once the contestant finishes his experience in Honduras.

Such has been the impact of the character that Montoya has signed a four-year exclusivity contract with Cuarzo, the producer of La isla de las tentaciones. An agreement that means the Andalusian has a career ahead in television and the entertainment world. A fact that comes to confirm what Jorge Javier Vázquez has already been quick to announce, there is Montoya for a while.