These Are the TV3 Hosts Who Are a Couple in Real Life and You Didn't Know It

In the workplace, it is increasingly common for people to find their better half. Work is not only the place where we spend most of our time, but also the space where deep connections are created.

When those connections go beyond the professional, love stories can emerge that may surprise more than one. A clear example of this is the relationship between Artur Peguera and Cristina Riba, two of the most well-known faces of Catalonia's public television.

| TV3

Love at TV3: The Presenters Who Are a Couple in Real Life

Artur Peguera is the regular face of sports on TN cap de setmana at TV3. Over the years, he has managed to win the audience's affection with his professionalism and charisma. Meanwhile, Cristina Riba is another of the network's most beloved figures.

The presenter enjoys a distinguished career and a presence that conveys closeness and trust. Although both share the set and their work has brought them together over the years, their relationship goes far beyond the screen.

The truth is that both are very discreet about their relationship. They don't usually share private moments on social media nor are they often seen together in public. Be that as it may, they have managed to maintain their love story with admirable discretion.

| TV3

Artur Peguera and Cristina Riba Fell in Love at TV3

The relationship between Artur and Cristina has a particularity that makes it even more special: both have gone through very difficult times in their lives. Cristina, in particular, has experienced one of the hardest tragedies imaginable.

A few years ago, her life took an unexpected turn when her husband, Àlex, suddenly passed away due to an aortic aneurysm. In an emotional interview during the 31st edition of La Marató of TV3, Cristina shared the pain she felt after her loss:

"Àlex, at 39 years old, had a sudden death, they call me, they tell me, and logically many things go through your mind. You are in shock," she recounted. "But above all, what happens to you is, why did it happen? With the autopsy, they tell me it was an aortic aneurysm."

| TV3

This painful experience marked a turning point in Cristina Riba's life. Despite the pain and sadness, the journalist found unconditional support in Artur. Over time, the friendship between them transformed into something more, becoming a romantic relationship.

Today, after overcoming so many obstacles, Cristina and Artur continue together, with a love that has grown over time. Despite their discretion, they have managed to show that sometimes the most beautiful love stories are the ones kept private.

Thus, between the screen and their personal life, Artur Peguera and Cristina Riba remain one of the most beloved and admired couples at TV3. Reminding us that love can arrive in the most unexpected places and, above all, when it is most needed.