It's Official: Prince Harry Is Under Scrutiny After the Latest News About Lady Di

Lady Di, known worldwide as Princess Diana, remains an eternal symbol of elegance, empathy, and sorrow. Her tragic death in 1997 left a deep mark on society, transforming her into one of the most beloved figures of the British royalty.

Her life was marked by her ability to connect with people, her struggle against mental illness, and her dedication to humanitarian causes. Although the passage of time hasn't managed to fade her legacy, her figure continues to be a subject of admiration and speculation.

| Europa Press

Prince Harry Highlighted by the Latest News About Lady Di

Recently, rumors emerged pointing to a new project about Lady Di, with Prince Harry at the forefront. According to what was reported in The Express, a source claimed that Diana's youngest son was working on a documentary about his mother.

According to the speculations, this documentary would be released in 2027, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of her passing. According to the initial information, it would be a three-part series and would be starred and narrated by Harry himself, who would also be the co-executive producer.

The source cited by The Express detailed that the documentary would offer an intimate look at Lady Di. On one hand, from her son's perspective, but also from her role as a cultural icon.

| Europa Press

Are the Rumors False?

However, what seemed like an exciting project for many followers of Princess Diana was quickly debunked by other media outlets. The Independent was one of the first to clarify that those rumors were false.

The news of a possible documentary seems to have emerged after the release of Meghan Markle's series, With Love, Meghan. Following this launch, speculations began circulating about a new deal between the dukes and Netflix.

| Europa Press

However, the reality is that, according to The Independent, there is no evidence that Harry is working on a documentary about his mother. The fascination with Lady Di remains alive, and every rumor related to her figure generates anticipation.

However, on this occasion, it seems that Prince Harry doesn't have immediate plans to revive his mother's memory through such a personal project. Meanwhile, her legacy as a cultural icon remains intact, and tributes to her figure will continue in the future.