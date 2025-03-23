No One Imagined What the House Where Álex Adrover Lives with His Wife, Patricia Montero, Looks Like

Actor Álex Adrover set off for Honduras a couple of weeks ago to play one of the most challenging roles of his life. Meanwhile, his wife, also actress Patricia Montero, waits for him with their two daughters in their spectacular home. Surrounded by nature, this place stands out for its spacious and bright rooms that the Supervivientes contestant surely misses a lot now.

The couple has shown their followers the space they share with Lis and Layla. Through their social media, Álex and Patricia have shown that they have a very large, light-filled home with functional furniture.

| Instagram, @patrymontero

The living room is where they spend most of their time. It's a space where they have chosen elegant sofas, natural details, and a modern fireplace that adds warmth to the ensemble.

For the sofa, they opted for a soft upholstery with a beige finish. They also have a wooden piece of furniture where they can store a lot, and where there are some plants as well as mementos.

Álex Adrover and Patricia Montero Have Chosen Spacious and Bright Rooms for Their Home

Instead of curtains, the couple has preferred to place translucent blinds to dress their windows. An element that allows natural light to enter, preventing the exposure from being bothersome inside. On the floor, wooden parquet makes the space seem larger.

They are so proud of their home that Patricia in one of her posts acknowledged how important the place where she lives with her family is to her. "Life has shown us that our house is the best place to create soulful corners that invite us to enjoy and relax," she wrote on her Instagram profile.

A post in which she also referred to what open spaces can offer. "Creating that atmosphere, creating more space for life, connecting us with the outside from the comfort and warmth of home," she assured about her corner of peace.

Montero, who besides being an actress is a yoga teacher, has made her home her workplace. The performer, after more than a decade practicing this discipline, decided to take advantage of her knowledge and took the step to become an instructor.

The Supervivientes Contestant's Home Is Also a Place Where It's Possible to Work

Now Patricia counts the days to reunite with her husband. The couple began their relationship in 2008 when they both participated in the popular series Yo soy Bea. Since then, neither the passage of time nor the ups and downs of life have managed to separate them.

Parents of two girls, the little ones were the bridesmaids at their parents' wedding celebrated in 2024. A union with which they formalized their love in front of their loved ones and from which they continue to enjoy to this day.

| Mediaset

We just have to wait for Álex to finish his participation in the Telecinco reality show so he can return to Spain and reunite with his family. It will be then that he will appreciate more than ever each corner of his beautiful and bright home.