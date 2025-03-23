Pope Francis's Gesture in His Reappearance Today That Everyone Noticed

This Sunday morning will be marked as one of the most desired moments for Catholics worldwide. Pope Francis has reappeared publicly after more than a month admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory condition.

The occasion was the Sunday Angelus, and his brief but symbolic appearance in a wheelchair from one of the hospital windows has calmed many concerns.

| Europa Press

Thousands of faithful and media had gathered in front of the hospital since early morning. After the official announcement that he would be discharged this Sunday, the big question remained: how is the Pope really doing? The answer came in the form of an image.

A Brief Reappearance, but Full of Meaning

At 12:00 noon, as per the Vatican's Sunday tradition, the Pope appeared in one of the hospital windows. He did so accompanied by members of the medical and security team. Despite his visibly more fragile appearance, Pope Francis greeted the gathered faithful for several minutes, waving his hands and thanking them for their prayers.

Although he only spoke a few very brief words in a low voice, the most striking thing was the thumbs-up gesture. A clear and universal sign that "everything is fine." A simple gesture, but enormously powerful in this context.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Many of those present, visibly moved, replied with applause, tears, and cheers, thanking the Pontiff for making an effort to appear in public at such a delicate moment in his health.

Medical Discharge After 37 Days Admitted for Severe Pneumonia

On Saturday afternoon, the medical team at Gemelli Hospital confirmed in a press conference that Pope Francis would be discharged on Sunday, after 37 days of hospitalization. During that time, the Pope overcame acute respiratory failure resulting from a polymicrobial infection, which led to severe bilateral pneumonia.

According to the three doctors who coordinated his treatment, Francis experienced "two critical episodes" during his hospital stay, where his life "was in real danger."

Return to Santa Marta: Monitored Convalescence and Suspended Agenda

After the public reappearance from the hospital, the Pope was immediately transferred to the Vatican in a specially equipped vehicle. There, his residence in Santa Marta awaits him, where he will remain during his convalescence, with periodic medical check-ups and personalized care.

The Vatican has indicated that, for now, the Pontiff's official agenda will not be resumed, as he still needs to regain strength and, especially, recover his voice, which has been affected by the illness. It is expected that in the coming weeks, Pope Francis will continue to be present through written messages or video recordings, but without prolonged public appearances.