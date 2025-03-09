No One Expected What Iker Jiménez Has Revealed on 'Cuarto Milenio': 'My Mother…'

Last Sunday, Iker Jiménez left everyone speechless at the end of Cuarto Milenio. The host gave a different ending, not as serious as on other occasions. "We also have to have fun," Iker Jiménez commented with laughter, but what came next, no one expected after confessing that with: "my mother used to take me to the movies as a child."

The journalist confessed something very personal. Something that, according to him, demonstrates the power of signs: "I let myself be guided by them, we think they are hunches, fleeting thoughts, but they are much more. It's a kind of radar we have since we became human, but, as it's not always rational, we don't pay attention to it."

Iker assures that he does listen to these signs. Always and he shared an anecdote that marked him. A few weeks ago he talked about it on his show.

Iker Jiménez Makes an Unexpected Confession on Cuarto Milenio

Last Sunday he recalled it with more details after seeing two photographs and telling a story that seems taken from a movie. As a child, Iker went to the movies with his mother, and at that time, Madrid was not even a dream in his life. He didn't imagine what destiny had in store for him, but that cinema, that building, had a hidden meaning.

Years later, a group of young people started something there that would change the history of radio. In that same place, Milenio 3 was born, in the same block, the same site. As if an invisible force had traced Iker's path without him knowing.

The coincidence doesn't end there. That cinema closed its doors in 2002. Exactly the same year Milenio 3 began broadcasting: "For someone rational this is nonsense but for me, no, it has a meaning," he stated firmly.

But Iker not only talked about signs, he also wanted to defend Madrid: "Now that it's fashionable to criticize the city, I say 'Long live Madrid.' It's a place that has given me everything, a place where no one is a foreigner and a wonderful city. With its problems, like all but how magical Madrid is."

Iker Jiménez Surprises His Audience with His Words on Cuarto Milenio

The story moved the audience. No one expected Iker Jiménez to open up like this, live. His story was touching.

For him, the signs are everywhere: "They want to tell us something," he assured. He challenged everyone to pay attention: "You have them too. You just have to know how to look."

An unforgettable program ending. An unexpected revelation and a certainty: destiny, sometimes, speaks to us. We just have to listen.