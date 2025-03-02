U-turn in Ana Soria and Enrique Ponce's Life: No One Can Believe It

Ana Soria has once again demonstrated how important Enrique Ponce is in her life. The young woman didn't hesitate to join the bullfighter in one of the most significant moments of his career: his farewell to the bullrings. Although what has been most surprising is the U-turn that Ana Soria's life has taken after Enrique Ponce's retirement: She uploads content to her social media.

His retirement from the bullrings in Mexico marked the end of an era. A country where Ponce has achieved countless successes and holds a special place in his heart.

| Europa Press

Soria knew how emotional this goodbye would be for her partner. Therefore, without thinking twice, she took a plane and crossed the Atlantic. Thus, Ana Soria demonstrated how much she feels for Enrique Ponce, showing that she is by his side in the most important moments of his life.

U-turn in Ana Soria and Enrique Ponce's Life

Her presence in Mexico was discreet but significant. She was there, supporting in silence, witnessing that last walk. A gesture that evidences the deep love and commitment she feels for the bullfighter.

Upon their return to Spain, the couple kept a low profile. At the Madrid airport, they were seen together but without fanfare or statements. However, what no one expected was the gesture Ana Soria would have with Enrique Ponce days later.

| Instagram, @anasoria.7

With the emotional aftermath of this trip still present, Soria surprised everyone on her social media. She posted an emotional video of Enrique Ponce bullfighting. A completely unexpected gesture because the young woman is not usually very active on her digital profiles.

The video caused a great reaction among her followers. No one imagined she would share something so special. And Ana has shown with this gesture that her life has changed forever; she used to stay away from the spotlight and now uploads content to social media.

Ana Soria Is the Fundamental Pillar of Enrique Ponce

Ana Soria wanted to share with this gesture that she feels pride and admiration for Enrique Ponce. Also happiness for the new direction their relationship will take after the farewell to the bullrings.

| Antena 3

Although neither of them has confirmed wedding plans, rumors continue to grow. Their closest circle assures that wedding bells could soon ring.

With this gesture, Ana Soria has made clear what she feels. Ponce, after a legendary career, is preparing for a new stage. And she is willing to be by his side every step of the way.