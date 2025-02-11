No One Expected Amancio Ortega's Latest Gesture in Spain

Amancio Ortega, the founder of Inditex, has once again surprised many with an unexpected gesture. Although he is known for his influence in the fashion world, his latest action departs from that realm. This time, Amancio Ortega has directed his help toward a very different but equally important cause for Spanish society.

We are talking about an act that has caused great impact and has focused on the fight against cancer. With his contribution, the aim is to improve treatments for thousands of people in the country, an action that is especially valued in a time of so many health challenges.

The Donation for the Proton Therapy Center in Valencia

Amancio Ortega has allocated 30 million euros for the purchase of proton therapy equipment in the Valencian Community. This type of treatment is one of the most advanced in radiotherapy, noted for its precision. The donation will allow the creation of a specialized center in this technology, which will be located next to La Fe Hospital in Valencia.

This center will occupy 59,201 sq. ft. (5,500 square meters) and will be directly connected to the hospital's Radiation Oncology services. The equipment funded by Amancio Ortega will allow patients to receive more precise and less invasive treatment. The goal is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients by using the most advanced technology available.

In addition to the equipment, the donation also covers the cost of constructing the building by Amancio. The proton therapy equipment, valued at 29.04 million euros, is key to improving the effectiveness of treatments. This investment underscores the entrepreneur's commitment to the health and well-being of Spanish society.

Proton Therapy: Precise and Less Invasive Radiotherapy

Proton therapy is a modality of radiotherapy that stands out for its high precision. This technology allows radiation to be administered more controlled, affecting less the healthy tissues surrounding the tumor. This way, the risk of side effects is reduced, and the effectiveness of the treatment is improved.

This type of treatment is less invasive than traditional techniques, offering a better quality of life during and after treatment. Additionally, its high precision makes it ideal for treating tumors in delicate or hard-to-reach areas, such as the brain or spinal cord.

The implementation of this equipment in the public health system represents a significant advancement for patients. Experts assure that this modality is the most precise that can be used today. The arrival of proton therapy in Valencia, thanks to Amancio Ortega's donation, will be a significant step in the fight against cancer in the region for many patients.

This gesture by Amancio Ortega reflects his commitment to innovation and social well-being, showing that his influence goes beyond business. His generosity not only marks a milestone in the fight against cancer but also inspires others to follow his example.