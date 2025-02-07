No One Expected Rosa Benito's Alarming Confession on '¡De Viernes!': 'I Did It'

Yesterday, Rosa Benito sat on the set of ¡De Viernes!, where she talked about very tough aspects of her personal life. Her interview was announced as 'The Rebirth of Rosa Benito.' Her return has been triumphant, and three years later, she broke her silence live after confessing: "I've done it."

The former sister-in-law of Rocío Jurado returned with strength. Previously, she participated as a collaborator in several programs; however, last night she was the absolute protagonist. Mediaset described the segment as 'her most heartbreaking interview,' and it didn't disappoint.

During the conversation, Rosa made an unexpected confession. Rosa admitted that she has felt used on more than one occasion. But the most shocking part came afterward.

Nobody Expected Rosa Benito's Alarming Confession on ¡De Viernes!

"Being in prostitution is not just selling your body; it's doing things for money even if you don't want to, and I've done it," she declared. Her revelation left the entire audience speechless. Nobody expected to hear something like that live.

Silence filled the set. The collaborators were all in shock. Social media exploded because her testimony was devastating.

In a matter of minutes, the comments multiplied. Many applauded her bravery, although others showed their utmost concern for Rosa Benito's past. Undoubtedly, her words didn't go unnoticed.

Rosa Benito Confirms She Is Much Better on ¡De Viernes!

Rosa continued with her story: "In the darkest moments of my life, I wanted to wake up from that unpleasant dream," she confessed. Her words were moving.

The former television collaborator conveyed a message of hope: "You can get out, and life gives you opportunities. What you can't get out of is the drawer," she stated, earning the audience's applause.

With these words, she made it clear that she has been reborn, her toughest stage is behind her, and now she is better than ever. Rosa Benito explained that her family and friends have been key to her recovery. She also thanked her followers for their support.

During the interview, Rosa Benito recalled difficult episodes of her life, talked about betrayals, disappointments, and moments of despair. However, she assured that she has learned from each experience, which is why she decided to return to television to open up to the viewers. The former television collaborator has been through a lot, but yesterday she showed that she is now stronger than ever.

Her testimony moved many. Last night, Rosa Benito excelled again, and her message resonated deeply with the audience. With her sincerity, Rosa Benito demonstrated to the entire audience that it's always possible to start over.