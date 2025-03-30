The News About Alexia Rivas on 'Survivors' That Has Left Everyone Astonished

Alexia Rivas is one of the most well-known faces on Telecinco. Her presence on the network is constant, and she participates in shows like Vamos a ver, Fiesta, and also comments on Supervivientes. Her opinion on reality shows always generates a great impact, and most of her followers support her, but some do not always agree with her opinions on Supervivientes.

Recently, one of her followers has publicly expressed her disagreement and through social media, left her a clear message. "I've been following you for a while because I like your personality, but I see that the people you defend on Supervivientes don't match your personality at all. I suspect there are interests, and I don't like it," the follower wrote.

| @alexiaarivas, Instagram

Alexia Rivas didn't hesitate to respond to this comment. She did so publicly and straightforwardly. "You don't know our personalities in depth even though we appear on your screens every day," she pointed out.

Alexia Rivas Talks About Her Role in Supervivientes Through Her Social Media

Additionally, she recalled her career as a reality show commentator: "I've been commenting on reality shows for four years, and I don't always defend those who are like me. I don't think that for me to like someone, that person has to be like me. On the contrary, I like variety," the journalist confessed.

Her words have caused a great stir on social media. Many have applauded her sincerity. Others continue to doubt her opinions.

| Mediaset

However, Alexia wanted to clarify an important point. She has categorically denied earning extra money for defending certain characters from Supervivientes. "I still don't receive tips for defending anyone, but if you want, we can negotiate," she joked.

Alexia Rivas Confirms She Doesn't Receive Extras in Her Paycheck for Talking About Certain Contestants of Supervivientes

This comment has sparked a wave of reactions. Some have taken it with humor, although others have once again questioned her impartiality.

| Mediaset

However, Alexia remains firm in her stance. For her, the diversity of opinions is key in this type of program, and she makes it clear that she has no vested favoritism. Her work in Supervivientes is strictly professional, and she is very proud of her role.

The debate remains open. Should a television collaborator only defend those who are like them? Alexia Rivas is clear about it. For her, the essence of a good commentator is to analyze without prejudice, and in the meantime, she continues to generate conversation and give people something to talk about.