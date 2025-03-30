Logo e-notícies EN
Alexia Rivas with a surprised expression in a tropical setting with a logo and a shocked face emoji.
Nobody expected what Alexia Rivas has confessed about her work on "Supervivientes" | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Mustang_79 de Getty Images
PEOPLE

The News About Alexia Rivas on 'Survivors' That Has Left Everyone Astonished

Alexia Rivas has used her social media to make a statement about her work on 'Survivors' that has amazed everyone

by

Cristo Fernández

Alexia Rivas is one of the most well-known faces on Telecinco. Her presence on the network is constant, and she participates in shows like Vamos a ver, Fiesta, and also comments on Supervivientes. Her opinion on reality shows always generates a great impact, and most of her followers support her, but some do not always agree with her opinions on Supervivientes.

Recently, one of her followers has publicly expressed her disagreement and through social media, left her a clear message. "I've been following you for a while because I like your personality, but I see that the people you defend on Supervivientes don't match your personality at all. I suspect there are interests, and I don't like it," the follower wrote.

A person comments that they follow another because they like their personality, but they notice that the people they defend on certain shows don't match their personality, suspecting interests or friendships, while the response is that they don't receive tips for defending anyone, but they are open to negotiating.
Alexia Rivas Receives a Message from One of Her Followers | @alexiaarivas, Instagram

Alexia Rivas didn't hesitate to respond to this comment. She did so publicly and straightforwardly. "You don't know our personalities in depth even though we appear on your screens every day," she pointed out.

Alexia Rivas Talks About Her Role in Supervivientes Through Her Social Media

Additionally, she recalled her career as a reality show commentator: "I've been commenting on reality shows for four years, and I don't always defend those who are like me. I don't think that for me to like someone, that person has to be like me. On the contrary, I like variety," the journalist confessed.

Her words have caused a great stir on social media. Many have applauded her sincerity. Others continue to doubt her opinions.

Photo of Alexia Rivas on a television set looking to the left side wearing her hair long and down
Alexia Rivas confirms that she doesn't receive more money for talking about some contestants on "Survivors" | Mediaset

However, Alexia wanted to clarify an important point. She has categorically denied earning extra money for defending certain characters from Supervivientes. "I still don't receive tips for defending anyone, but if you want, we can negotiate," she joked.

Alexia Rivas Confirms She Doesn't Receive Extras in Her Paycheck for Talking About Certain Contestants of Supervivientes

This comment has sparked a wave of reactions. Some have taken it with humor, although others have once again questioned her impartiality.

Alexia Rivas with long dark hair wearing a white blouse in a studio setting with purple lights. Capture from 'Vamos a Ver' on September 5, 2024
Alexia Rivas is happy about her work on "Supervivientes" | Mediaset

However, Alexia remains firm in her stance. For her, the diversity of opinions is key in this type of program, and she makes it clear that she has no vested favoritism. Her work in Supervivientes is strictly professional, and she is very proud of her role.

The debate remains open. Should a television collaborator only defend those who are like them? Alexia Rivas is clear about it. For her, the essence of a good commentator is to analyze without prejudice, and in the meantime, she continues to generate conversation and give people something to talk about.

