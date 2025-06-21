Merchi, Anabel Pantoja's mother, can't take it anymore and reveals what happened with the baby

Emotion has gotten the best of her. Merchi, Anabel Pantoja's mother, has broken her silence after several days caring for her granddaughter Alma and has shared a confession that has touched all her followers. In a sincere gesture, she revealed that being with the little one has been one of the deepest and most transformative experiences of her life.

She shared this through her social media, where she posted a tender image of the girl along with words full of emotion. "Being a grandmother is the most beautiful thing that's ever happened to me," she wrote, making it clear that her dedication as a grandmother knows no bounds. With these words, Merchi has put an end to the rumors and speculation circulating about her involvement in Alma's care.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

During Anabel's absence, as she attended her friend Susana Molina's wedding with her partner David Rodríguez, Merchi took care of the little one with devotion. She wasn't just any babysitter, but a committed grandmother who even temporarily moved to Gran Canaria to be with her granddaughter. She made this decision with excitement and pride, putting her family above everything else.

Anabel Pantoja and Merchi: A bond that grows with Alma's arrival

In the shared images, Merchi could be seen enjoying a peaceful seaside walk with Alma. The post, accompanied by the song Mi persona favorita by Alejandro Sanz, was interpreted as a declaration of love to her granddaughter. That musical choice added a touch of tenderness and showed the unique connection that exists between the two.

Merchi's relationship with her daughter Anabel has also grown stronger since Alma's birth. Although they have lived apart due to distance, the influencer's mother has crossed the country whenever needed. Her role as a grandmother has reaffirmed her position as one of the most important pillars in Anabel's life.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Meanwhile, Anabel has continued sharing the most memorable moments of the wedding, showing the happiness she experienced during the celebration. In her posts, she appeared smiling, relaxed, and grateful, knowing her daughter was in the best hands. This peace of mind allowed her to disconnect and fully enjoy the event.

Merchi becomes Anabel Pantoja's greatest support in her motherhood

Meanwhile, Merchi has cared for Alma with affection and complete dedication. She has spent time with the baby, taken her out for walks, and created new memories that she'll treasure forever. This experience has been eye-opening for her, as she has discovered a new side of herself: that of a protective, sensitive, and fully fulfilled grandmother.

With the weekend approaching, Anabel and David are expected to return to Gran Canaria. This reunion will be the perfect ending to a few days of intense emotions for both mother and daughter. Merchi, who has experienced this as an unexpected gift, has already made it clear that she's willing to do it again whenever necessary.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Alma's birth has marked a turning point for the Pantoja family. Far from the media spotlight and the usual controversies, this new stage is full of tenderness, complicity, and genuine love. Merchi has confessed that she wouldn't trade these days for anything in the world, and that her granddaughter has come to show her a love she never knew.

With this sincere testimony, Anabel's mother has managed to move thousands of people. She has shown that, sometimes, the greatest joys come from the simplest moments. For her mother, that moment has been cradling her granddaughter and whispering songs to her while the sea sounded in the background, and she assures that it's the most beautiful thing that's ever happened to her.