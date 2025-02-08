Meghan Markle, cornered: new accusations point to Prince Harry's wife

In recent days, Meghan Markle has faced a series of legal and media challenges that have captured public attention. These situations have sparked an intense debate about her role within and outside the British royal family.

Meghan Markle has been investigated for workplace bullying

Meghan Markle has been the subject of an investigation by Buckingham Palace due to accusations of workplace bullying. In 2021, it was reported that her former communications secretary filed a complaint in 2018, alleging that Meghan had caused the resignation of two personal assistants.

| Europa Press

The palace hired an external law firm to investigate these claims. The results of the investigation led to policy changes. However, the full report was not released to protect the privacy of those involved.

Meghan and Harry: the interview with Oprah and public reactions

The interview of Meghan and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 was a turning point in their public perception. During the conversation, Meghan spoke about her struggles with mental health and the lack of support she felt within the royal institution.

| CBS

These revelations provoked polarized reactions. Some praised her courage for speaking openly, while others criticized the decision to discuss private matters in a public forum.

The tensions within the royal family and Meghan's family have been under constant scrutiny. Her father, Thomas Markle, has spoken publicly about his estrangement from Meghan and has expressed his desire for reconciliation. Meanwhile, the relationship with her half-sister Samantha has been contentious, as demonstrated by the defamation lawsuit she filed against Meghan.

The public perception of Meghan Markle

The combination of legal disputes, bullying accusations, and family tensions has affected Meghan's public image. Some see her as a figure who challenges established norms and fights for her autonomy.

However, others perceive her as a source of controversy that has created divisions both within the royal family and in public opinion. Meghan Markle's future, both with the royal family and her position in the public sphere, remains uncertain.