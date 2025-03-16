Maximum Happiness for Alexandre and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Children of Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco, one of Europe's most well-known monarchs, has been in the spotlight for his complex family stories. Over the years, it has been revealed that the monarch has children from previous relationships.

Although they have no succession rights to the Monegasque throne, they do share an important part of his inheritance. These children, from two relationships outside of marriage, have a clear connection to Monaco's royal family.

| Europa Press

Maximum Happiness for Alexandre and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

Princes Jacques and Gabriella are the legitimate heirs to the Monaco crown. However, Prince Albert has two other children who, despite not being able to access the throne, are heirs to his considerable fortune.

They are Jazmin Grace and Alexandre Grimaldi, the older children of Prince Albert of Monaco. Thus, they will not be able to occupy the throne due to the succession rules; however, they do enjoy the economic rights granted by being part of the family.

Although their names do not appear in the line of succession, the monarch's wealth allows them to enjoy a considerable part of his fortune, ensuring them a comfortable future with access to the benefits of being direct descendants of the House of Grimaldi.

Jazmin Grace and Alexandre Grimaldi Are Albert's Older Children

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, daughter of Albert and Tamara Rotolo, is known for her attempt to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, the iconic Grace Kelly. Although her acting career has not reached the notoriety of the princess, Jazmin has been a public figure in her own right.

Born in 1992, Jazmin grew up in California, away from life in Monaco. Despite being officially recognized by Prince Albert in 2006, her relationship with the Monegasque royal family has been distant.

However, Jazmin has always kept in touch with her father. Meanwhile, Alexandre Grimaldi has had a somewhat different path. Although he was recognized in 2005, Alexandre largely remained out of the public eye until reaching adulthood.

Alexandre has carved out a niche in fashion circles and has maintained a more open relationship with the media. Despite the tension in his relationship with the royal family due to his mother's statements, Alexandre has maintained a good relationship with his father.

In any case, both of Albert of Monaco's children out of wedlock enjoy their father's economic recognition. The story of the illegitimate heirs to the Monegasque crown reflects a complex web of family relationships, where love and fortune go hand in hand.