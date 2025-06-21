Maximum excitement on 'Pasapalabra' thanks to Manu's confession about his private life

In the latest episode of Pasapalabra, an emotional moment took place when Manu made a personal revelation that had been unknown until then. During the farewell to guests Arantxa del Sol, Juan Dávila, Cristian Valencia, and Nuria March, the contestant dedicated a very special poem. In his verses, a detail about his connection to Ávila surprised everyone present.

This intimate detail created an atmosphere of closeness and affection on set, especially among the guests and host Roberto Leal. Although Manu is originally from Collado Villalba, in the Community of Madrid, he showed an emotional bond with the province of Ávila. The detail, which had not been public until that moment, added a more intimate and personal touch to the show.

| Antena 3

The farewell of the four guests was marked by moments of great rapport and fun. During the game La Pista, there were memorable scenes, such as when Arantxa del Sol tried to guess the title of a song without success. However, the highlight of the show was Manu's poem, which combined gratitude with an unexpected personal revelation: "My hometown is in Ávila."

Manu breaks the script of Pasapalabra with a confession no one expected

Roberto Leal has shown once again his empathy by creating a space where participants can show their most personal side. The host took the opportunity to invite Manu to send greetings to his neighbors from Ávila, creating an even more emotional moment. The contestant's connection to Ávila became clear and was valued as a sign of his authenticity and humility.

| Atresmedia

In addition to thanking the guests for their collaboration, the poem helped Manu connect with the audience on a deeper level. This gesture of sincerity and openness added value to the show, showing that behind the participants there are personal stories that enrich the television experience. This way, Pasapalabra has established itself as an entertainment space with emotional and personal content.

The Pasapalabra show ends with an emotional moment to remember thanks to Manu

The contest ended leaving a very special memory thanks to Manu. He shared something personal that deeply moved everyone present. This moment marked a turning point in the history of the contest.

Ultimately, Manu's confession added a deeper dimension to the contest, transforming an entertainment show into a space where humanity and closeness take center stage. This personal detail will remain a memorable moment for Pasapalabra followers. Without a doubt, this edition will be remembered for the sincerity and affection shown by the participants.