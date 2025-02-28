Maximum Excitement Over What Eva González Has Said About Manu Sánchez's Private Life

Eva González was in charge of presenting the ceremony for the awarding of the Favorite Sons and the Medals of Andalusia 2025. On February 28, the presenter surprised everyone with a change in her style. However, what everyone liked the most were Eva González's words about Manu Sánchez's life.

"I speak Andalusian on television and I am very proud of it," she acknowledged in a recent interview with the newspaper ABC. Her charm, beauty and southern naturalness have made her one of the best ambassadors of her land. A recognition that makes her immensely happy.

| Europa Press

However, the most emotional moment of the day was led by comedian Manu Sánchez, one of the awardees. When receiving his medal, he wanted to dedicate it to his grandparents. "Those four brilliant minds, those illiterate people because they had to work in the fields, but to whom I owe everything," Manu Sánchez said with a choked voice.

Manu Sánchez's Speech That Moved Eva González

"Four great ones who look at me today. Let me do it in Andalusian..." he added before sharing a personal confession.

"Today I am here thanks to Andalusia's public healthcare, they saved my life. If it weren't for them, my wife would have had to collect the medal. Let's cherish it, take care of it and protect it..." he expressed forcefully.

| Europapress

The comedian recalled the moment he received the diagnosis: "When they told me 'Manu, you have cancer,' everything had to wait. First things first." His speech was full of courage: "Today what I ask for is courage and humanity, let's take care of our public healthcare, please."

Sánchez reflected on his commitment to Andalusia: "I don't know if I deserve this medal, but it is also to reward everything I stand up for. It's worth standing up for Andalusia, Andalusia is present and future," he declared. Before saying goodbye, he dedicated a few words to his children: "Manuel, Leonor, look at the beautiful things happening to dad."

Eva González Reveals What No One Knows About Manu Sánchez's Private Life

The audience burst into applause. Eva González, visibly moved, couldn't hold back the tears. Moved by her friend's words, she wanted to share a very personal message.

| Instagram, @evagonzalezoficial, Canal Sur

"He wanted to transform this illness into something that healed others, because that's how generous he is. He's a clown, a director, a theater person, a producer, a writer, an optimist, a dad, my friend and, above all, Andalusian," Eva González confessed. Her confession drew an ovation from the audience.

The gala concluded with a great ovation. An event full of emotion, pride and recognition. An unforgettable day for Eva González, for Manu Sánchez and for all of Andalusia.