Mary of Denmark Stops Pretending and Confirms the News About Her Daughter Isabella: Very Soon

Since Mary of Denmark became queen, her elegance and charisma have been a benchmark both inside and outside the royal family. Now, her eldest daughter, Isabella, is following in her footsteps and capturing attention with the imminent arrival of her coming of age.

Just days away from turning 18, details have been revealed about the celebrations that will mark this special moment. This way, all the rumors circulating in recent months about a celebration befitting her status have been confirmed.

Mary of Denmark's Daughter in the Public Eye

To commemorate her birthday, the Danish Royal House has shared two unpublished portraits of Isabella. In the images, the young woman wears a navy blue outfit that highlights her poise and elegance, evoking the style of her mother, Queen Mary.

The publication has caused great anticipation, as Isabella has always maintained a more discreet profile than her older brother, Prince Christian. However, this new chapter in her life seems to mark a turning point.

Mary of Denmark Confirms the News About Her Daughter Isabella

With her birthday falling on Easter Monday, the royal family has decided to bring forward the official celebrations, which will take place in two separate events. The first will be held on April 11 in Aarhus, where culture and sustainability will be the pillars of the day.

Young talents in design, music, and sports will gather at the City Hall to honor Isabella. Additionally, renowned chefs will prepare a special birthday cake for the 200 guests attending the event.

Days later, on April 15, the celebration will move to COPEnhagen with a show at the Old Stage of the Royal Danish Theatre. The princess will be joined by her entire family and an audience of over a thousand young people aged 17 to 24, selected by lottery.

This televised gala is shaping up to be a major event, similar to the one organized in honor of her brother. With this double celebration, the royal family strengthens its bond with youth and culture, while Isabella takes her first steps into the public sphere.

The countdown to her birthday has already begun, and everything suggests that these celebrations will be the start of a new chapter for Isabella. Her public presence reflects the influence of her parents, King Frederik and Mary of Denmark.