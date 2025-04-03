María Patiño Reappears With an Important Message for Alessandro Lequio: 'It's Very...'

María Patiño has reacted on social media after Alessandro Lequio's statements labeling Terelu Campos as haughty. The aristocrat took advantage of his presence on television to narrate an episode he experienced firsthand with the eldest of the Campos sisters. An event that Patiño has not overlooked: "It's very striking that back in the day the Count defended her to attack the program…" María Patiño hinted.

The journalist was surprised by the contradictory stance of the count as well as that of the Telecinco presenter. "Ana Rosa Quintana and Lequio break a lance in favor of Terelu Campos," Patiño began writing on her X profile. She then completed her post with several laughing emojis, indicating that she didn't understand this attitude.

María Patiño Reminds Lequio That He Once Sided with Terelu

The former presenter of Ni que Fuéramos recalled the moment when both Lequio and Ana Rosa were understanding with Terelu Campos.

However, recently Ana Obregón's ex criticized Terelu's physical condition in the reality show and also the fact that she alluded to her illness as the main reason. The collaborator then wanted to recall the arrogant attitude of Carmen Borrego's sister.

"I saw next to the makeup area, a very cute girl with short hair with the ashtray in her hand following her everywhere. She waited for her to throw the cigarette or the gum," the Italian began saying.

| Canal Quickie, Mediaset

He then explained that what surprised him most about that woman, who was none other than Terelu, was "an arrogance I had never seen in my life," Lequio added.

The truth is that this testimony coincides with those who claim to have worked with Alejandra Rubio's mother at that time. People who have described her as "domineering and capricious." Comments made by those who claim to have worked with Terelu Campos on Con T de Tarde two decades ago that have not sat well with the woman from Málaga.

Some of them wanted to refer to the special way she had of working, labeling her as "arrogant and bossy." Apparently, the panelist had a habit of having several colleagues waiting for her on set with a lit cigarette and her coke. They also had to open her yogurts and have her slippers ready for the commercial break.

Lequio's Critical Attitude Contrasts with His Past Stance Toward Terelu

While Alessandro Lequio is now critical of Terelu, the truth is that in 2018 he sided with the collaborator. "Those who now criticize her once dreamed of being in the Campos court," he began his intervention. "It's a war, but for those who until yesterday were her henchmen to now try to knock Terelu off her horse is outrageous," he concluded on the matter.

Ana Rosa Quintana, in the same vein as Ana Obregón's ex, also showed her support for Campos at the time. "Can someone explain to me why bring up something that happened twenty years ago… assuming it happened?" she asked live.

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, Paloma Barrientos brought to light a fact that had not been considered until now. "Terelu has stood up for people who have been working on her program," the panelist stated.

Now, over time, María Patiño has not missed what Lequio once said about Terelu. A stance in favor of the panelist that has nothing to do with the attitude the count has shown now.