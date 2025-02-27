María Patiño Makes a U-turn in Joaquín Sánchez's Soap Opera After Her Discovery

The program Ni que Fuéramos has covered the latest news about the marriage of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido. The couple has shown that they remain united and without any cracks. Although María Patiño has made a discovery that has turned Joaquín Sánchez's soap opera 180°.

Joaquín Sánchez and his wife have made it clear that their relationship is not going through any crisis. However, a few days ago, the program brought to light some conversations between the former footballer and the model Claudia Bavel. These messages have compromised his fidelity and have caused a great media stir.

Yesterday, Joaquín Sánchez was on the cover of the magazine Lecturas and in his statements, he explained his version of the events. He assured that it is all part of a trap and that his image has been unfairly damaged. Despite his attempts to deny the controversy, today's program has taken a new unexpected turn.

María Patiño Turns Joaquín Sánchez's Soap Opera 180° Thanks to Her Discovery

During the broadcast, they had the testimony of a confidant. This person has revealed explosive information about an alleged affair of Joaquín during his time in Valencia.

María Patiño has been in charge of revealing the impact of this new revelation. "Yesterday, Belén Esteban gave an exclusive that affects Joaquín and his wife Susana," Patiño stated. "Yesterday, Belén Esteban revealed that, apart from Claudia Bavel, he might have had an affair three years ago with another woman."

The information did not stop there. María Patiño added a new piece of information that left the collaborators speechless.

"But also, they are seeing a man who brings another bomb related to Joaquín. And that is, apart from Claudia and that woman he was with three years ago. This confidant brings information about a third woman who might also have been with Joaquín during his time in Valencia."

María Patiño Puts Joaquín Sánchez Against the Ropes

This testimony has been a real earthquake. Joaquín Sánchez has tried to defend himself. He has insisted that it is all part of a plan to discredit him.

However, the latest information has left many doubts in the air. María Patiño has turned the soap opera 180 degrees. She has put new elements on the table that could completely change the former footballer's version.

Now, the future of Joaquín and Susana is more exposed than ever. The story has taken a new direction and promises to continue giving much to talk about.