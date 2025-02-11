Maria, Daughter of Pep Guardiola, Charms with an Image of Her Father and Brother: 'You and…'

Love isn't always eternal, not even for those couples who have shared a large part of their lives. The separation of Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra has been one of the most talked-about news in recent weeks, surprising all their followers.

Together since their youth, the couple had built a family life away from the media spotlight. However, changes and time seem to have brought their relationship to a turning point.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola remains focused on his career as Manchester City's coach, the family is going through a transitional moment. In this context, their children have shown that, despite everything, the bond between them remains strong.

| Europa Press

Maria Guardiola and Her Emotional Message to Her Brother Màrius

Amid this process of change, Maria Guardiola, the eldest daughter of the former footballer, wanted to share a message full of affection toward her brother. Through her social media, the young woman posted a series of images that reflect the close relationship that unites them.

In one of the photographs, they can be seen as children with their father, Pep Guardiola, in an image that evokes memories of a happy childhood. In another, both appear in front of a mirror, showing that, despite the passage of time, their complicity remains intact.

"I love you, I love you! You and me," wrote Maria alongside the snapshots, a brief but heartfelt message. These words confirm that the Guardiola-Serra siblings are closer than ever, even in such a delicate moment as this.

| Instagram, @maria.guardiola

A Family United in Times of Change

The family has managed to maintain discretion, avoiding making statements about the breakup. However, gestures and messages on social media have been enough to convey how important mutual support is at these times.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has remained focused on his professional commitments, although it is known that his family remains a priority for him. Meanwhile, Cristina Serra, always away from the media spotlight, continues her life in Barcelona.

The displays of affection between the Guardiola siblings reflect the importance of mutual support in times of change. Making it clear that, although their parents' paths have separated, they remain united.