Álvaro Morata Breaks His Silence After What Happened With Alice Campello: 'i'm Very...'

Álvaro Morata has returned to social media after the latest event in his wife Alice Campello's life. Through a new post, the footballer has broken his silence to share with all his followers a very special event for his family: "I'm very proud of you."

This Wednesday, March 5, Alice turned 30, a date she will surely celebrate with her husband and their four children. A scene that will be possible thanks to their reconciliation, which they announced at the end of January.

| Atresmedia

However, before this moment arrives, Álvaro Morata wanted to dedicate some beautiful words to the great love of his life through social media. Early in the morning, the player shared a very special post with all his Instagram followers.

In it, we can see several photographs featuring him and Alice Campello, snapshots that take a journey through their love story. However, what has caught the attention of netizens the most is the dedication he wrote to his wife.

Álvaro Morata Breaks His Silence for Alice Campello's 30th Birthday

Alongside this romantic photo carousel, Álvaro Morata broke his silence to congratulate Alice Campello on her 30th birthday. Additionally, he took the opportunity to reveal how much the Italian means to him:

"I met you when we were two kids, and I'm very proud of the person you are, how you've matured, how you work... The determination you have in everything you do in life."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @alvaromorata

Meanwhile, Álvaro Morata highlighted some of Alice Campello's great qualities: "You're an unbelievable mother and an unbelievable woman." "Thank you for being there in every fall and every dark moment of my life," he added.

| Instagram, @alvaromorata

The footballer didn't want to end his congratulations without once again emphasizing how "proud" he is of the mother of his children. "I love you so much. Happy 30th, my love!" he concluded.

As expected, Álvaro Morata's post did not go unnoticed among his more than 23M Instagram followers. So much so that, in the first two hours, his post reached almost 200,000 "likes."

Additionally, he received dozens of comments, where netizens congratulated Alice Campello on her birthday. "My best wishes, you're special," wrote a friend of the couple.

Even the Italian businesswoman herself didn't want to miss the opportunity to react to the romantic congratulations dedicated to her by Álvaro Morata: "Grazie, amore, ti amo!"