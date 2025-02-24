Luitingo Reveals What No One Imagined About Amor Romeira: 'a Beautiful Relationship'

After confirming their breakup, Luitingo has returned to social media to reveal a fact that no one expected about Amor Romeira. The singer hasn't hesitated to publicly point out the television collaborator: "I thought we had a beautiful relationship and friendship".

This Sunday, February 23, Amor has raised all the alarms around the artist and the model Jessica Bueno. All this by confirming during the latest broadcast of Fiesta that the couple has ended their relationship after more than a year together.

| Mediaset

"I'm told that the couple is affected due to the move to Seville, when they leave Bilbao, because Luitingo has more leisure, more contact with friends... Jessica feels more sidelined compared to Bilbao", Amor said.

As expected, this information has caused an unexpected reaction in the now ex-couple. So much so that both have taken to their respective Instagram profiles to officially announce their breakup through a joint statement.

| Mediaset

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, Luitingo hasn't wanted to miss the opportunity to expose to all his followers the lies that, according to him, Amor Romeira has told. This is why he hasn't hesitated to question the beautiful bond that united them until now: "I thought we had a beautiful relationship and friendship".

Luitingo Publishes on Social Media What No One Imagined About Amor Romeira

Immediately after sharing the statement with Jessica Bueno in Instagram stories, Luitingo surprised his followers with one more post. However, in this case, it was dedicated to Amor Romeira.

| Instagram, @Luitingo

Alongside a screenshot of his call history and another of his conversation with Amor Romeira, the Andalusian singer wanted to reveal his whole truth.

Luitingo has broken his silence to talk about "the very uncertain comments that this person has made about me and the relationship". "To say that from December 22, 2023, until a few days ago, we have never separated or abandoned each other. Neither for the good nor for the bad", he added.

It was at this moment when the former GH VIP participant didn't think twice about questioning his friendship with Amor Romeira in front of his followers. He believes that the concern the panelist has shown in recent hours has been self-interested.

"So, Amor Romeira, I thought we had a beautiful relationship and friendship, but you've shown that we don't. Since early today, you've been calling and texting me to find out everything, but not getting anything, you've wanted to tarnish my image by lying", Luitingo concluded.