A bald man in a suit and tie appears in the foreground, while in the background a group of out-of-focus people and the text "Com si fos ahir" can be seen.
Eduard Farelo's latest decision. | Camara TV3
PEOPLE

Surprise in 'com Si Fos Ahir' After Eduard Farelo's Latest Gesture

Gina's character wants to sell the building, and Miquel, portrayed by Eduard Farelo, advises her not to do it.

by

Arnau Peláez

In the next chapter of Com si fos ahir various storylines intertwine that test the solidity of relationships. In this episode every decision and every dialogue take on a crucial nuance that will mark a turning point in the characters' lives.

In it, Miquel's storyline, masterfully portrayed by Eduard Farelo, stands out. This way his firm and reasoned stance becomes the central axis of a conflict involving both economic and emotional issues.

Two people talking in an office, one of them is a bald man with a beard and tie.
Eduard Farelo tries to prevent Gina from doing something crazy. | TV3

Eduard Farelo Advises Gina

The story begins with Gina's determination, who has decided to sell the iconic building in Vic. Her goal is to raise the necessary money to invest in Àlvar's ambitious project, a gamble that could transform her future.

However the proposal doesn't have unanimous support and Miquel stands as the voice of prudence. With solid arguments Eduard Farelo advises against selling at such a ridiculous price warning that the decision could jeopardize her financial stability.

A person with short dark hair is wearing an animal print blouse and is in a wooden setting.
Gina wants to sell Vic's building. | TV3

Isabel Is in the Spotlight

Meanwhile other subplots unfold that enrich the narrative. Joel discovers that the long-awaited horseback ride was canceled so he could join his mother. A fact that generates mixed feelings and discomfort in the group.

Isabel however defends herself energetically stating that she had nothing to do with the decision. On the other hand Eva visibly affected by Marcel's rebellious attitude turns to Agustí to talk to him.

Mariona Ribas and Gerard Navarro with serious faces chatting in front of a white fence, starring in a scene from 'Com si fos ahir', the TV3 series.
Isabel claims she has nothing to do with the cancellation of the outing. | TV3

This situation causes additional tensions and reveals the complexity of interpersonal relationships. The next chapter of Com si fos ahir promises to be an installment full of emotions and revelations.

With Miquel's story at the center of the debate the narrative invites us to reflect on the consequences of impulsive decisions. The intersection of these various storylines guarantees an episode full of unexpected twists and decisive moments.

Thus the fusion of these elements creates an atmosphere of tension and emotion that marks a turning point in the series. Reaffirming its ability to deeply explore human contradictions and the inherent difficulties in decision-making.

