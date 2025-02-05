Lourdes Ornelas can no longer continue helping Camilo Blanes: 'The infection is...'

Camilo Blanes, son of the singer Camilo Sesto, continues to make headlines with the posts he shares on his Instagram wall. Although several days ago he bid farewell to his followers with a "farewell," Camilo has once again reappeared on social media. A close-up photograph after which reactions were quick to follow: "The infection is overwhelming," commented one of his loyal followers, referring to the state of his mouth.

Once again, it is his teeth that have captured the attention of most of his followers. "How must that person be for him not to care about having his mouth like that," began writing the same follower, who claims that this image confirms he has an infection.

A person who, moreover, has launched an interesting reflection: "There will always be those who say nice smile or pretty eyes. Instead of opening them." Words with which he refers to the environment surrounding Blanes and how little good it does him.

Everyone notices a concerning detail about Camilo Blanes's appearance

Meanwhile, there are those who prefer to stay out of it and send Camilo Sesto's son their best wishes. "I know he cares little or nothing about what we think here. But I feel empathy for his life and sincerely wish we could see him healthy," he expressed.

A week ago, Blanes bid farewell to his followers with an enigmatic message, "farewell. See you soon," he wrote alongside a black and white image of himself. Two days later, again he shared a post, this time with a color close-up in which he appeared thoughtful.

Afterward, Lourdes Ornelas's son has gifted his followers several similar snapshots in which he reveals the spiral he has been in for some time. A deterioration that is evident in the teeth that have fallen out, as well as the general state of his mouth that he has no qualms about showing.

It is noteworthy that in two of these recent posts, two men appear who could be his friends.

Lourdes Ornelas has repeatedly denounced the situation her son is living in

According to his mother, Camilo is surrounded by bad company who are taking advantage of him and his financial resources. An environment that doesn't favor his recovery nor encourages him to overcome his addictions.

"This is inhumane, what they are doing with Camilo. Inhumane how they steal from him, how they exploit him," the Mexican denounced in an interview.

The former partner of the performer of Jesus Christ Superstar explained that the people who come to her son's house "bring him bags of drugs. We are talking about crimes against health." According to her, beyond her son being sick, "he is totally vulnerable; he is like a child, and they can do whatever they want with him," she assured.