Shock Over What Verónica Dulanto Has Said About Terelu Campos: 'She's a True…'

In today's episode of TardeAR they talked about the first gala of Supervivientes, which began yesterday with great anticipation. The night was full of highlights, but one of the most talked-about moments was undoubtedly Terelu Campos's jump from the helicopter. However, what really made an impact on TardeAR were Verónica Dulanto's words about Terelu Campos: "She's a real snob."

Verónica Dulanto and the entire TardeAR team analyzed every moment of the gala in detail. Amid laughter and comments, they reviewed Terelu's performance, one of the undisputed protagonists of the night. Frank Blanco, the show's co-host, defended the contestant against criticism for her low jump, explaining that the collaborator doesn't know how to swim.

At that moment, Verónica Dulanto wanted to clarify her colleague's words. "She does know how to swim, but she can't due to health issues," she clarified, generating surprise in the studio.

However, the real bomb came when Verónica Dulanto made an unexpected comment: "With Carmen Lomana's permission, Terelu is the real snob of Supervivientes." The phrase caused a great stir on the show, as no one expected Verónica to call Terelu a snob live.

Astonishment took over the studio, and reactions were quick to follow. To justify her statement, Verónica revealed a surprising fact: "She showed up with a swimsuit costing 170 euros." Frank Blanco, surprised, reacted instantly: "A bit expensive, isn't it?!"

Far from retracting, Verónica explained that the swimsuit's price was justified. "It's not expensive because it's good lycra, the kind that tightens and acts like a girdle," she explained naturally. As she confessed, Terelu wanted to look good in the first episode of Supervivientes, so she opted for a high-quality swimsuit.

The comment continued to generate debate among the show's collaborators. Some defended Terelu's choice, while others joked about her sophisticated style.

What is clear is that her participation in Supervivientes is already generating a lot of buzz. If her jump from the helicopter was the star topic of the first gala, her style and choices are also at the center of the conversation.

Undoubtedly, the new edition of Supervivientes has started strong, and Terelu Campos promises many more surprises and controversies in the coming weeks.